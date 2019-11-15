International Development News
Development News Edition

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) conducts peace projects in various fields including international law, peace education and more.

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)
HWPL. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/Digpu): Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) conducts peace projects in various fields including international law, peace education and more. Especially, peace project for harmony among religions is continuous because religion accounts for 80 per cent of the causes of conflict.

Four religious organizations, including the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, India, signed MOUs with HWPL at the 5th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit. It urged all religious people to participate in Scripture Comparison Discussion which was presented as a direction to achieve harmony. The teaching of true scripture should make harmony in religion through dialogue and peace by leading in the right way to faith. This is the main reason why the HWPL has been hosting the Scripture Comparison Discussion. Recently, the news that one of the Korean Christian church called Shincheonji has accomplished an unprecedented history of 100,000 graduates through Bible-based theology has been spread.

The ceremony was held in 112 countries including Korea and attracted a lot of attention. According to this trend, the number of believers is expected to surpass 1 million in three years. There is also a positive outlook, such as a wave of great change in the religious world is expected to proceed more rapidly. We feel a great change in the religious community is taking place through this startling news thus we promote it to all the citizens.

This content is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

