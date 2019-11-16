Bengaluru, Nov 16 (PTI) Following are today's
Following are today'sCommodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5000-5600: Medium 4400-4900: Jowar2800-3500: Jaggery Cube 4200-4400: Jaggery ball 4500-4800:Coriander Seed 6800-12500: Chillies fine 16000-18100: PotatoBig 1700-2500: Medium 1200-1600: Onion Big 5000-6000: Medium4000-5000: Small 300-2000: Tamarind 6000-10300: Garlic6500-12000: Horsegram 3800-4400: Wheat 2800-3200: Turmeric7800-12500: Turdhal 7800-9500: Greengramdhal 8400-8800: Blackgramdhal 8000-12000: Bengal Gramdhal 5600-6400: Mustard4600-5100: Gingely 12500-14500: Sugar 3200-3600: GroundnutSeed 10000-11000: Copra 15000-18000
Groundnut oil (10kg): 890-1350 Coconut oil (10kg):1850-2300 Gingely oil: 3000-3600 Ghee(5kg): 450-500.
