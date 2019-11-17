International Development News
Development News Edition

RBI should be given full power to regulate co-op banks: Marathe

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 12:22 IST
RBI should be given full power to regulate co-op banks: Marathe
Image Credit: ANI

RBI Central Board Director Satish Marathe has asked the government to give full powers to the Reserve Bank of India to regulate all urban cooperative banks in the wake of lakhs of depositors facing hardship in withdrawing their entire sum from scam-hit PMC Bank. In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Marathe also suggested that a broad-based committee should be set up to prepare a vision document and a road map for the cooperative banking sector. He also said the committee should constitute officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), finance ministry, agriculture ministry, and at least two eminent co-operators.

Marathe also raised these issues during his recent meeting with Sitharaman. "Amend the Banking Regulation Act to provide full regulatory powers to the RBI to regulate all urban co-op banks viz. all scheduled and non-scheduled, irrespective of their being registered under respective state co-op Act or the multi-state co-op societies Act," said his letter to the minister.

He added that simply amending the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act will not be enough. On Friday, Sitharaman told reporters that the government would bring legislation to effectively regulate cooperative banks so that they also follow prudential norms applicable for commercial banks.

He further said the government should find "out-of-box" solution to redress the hardships being faced by all categories of depositors and the cooperative sector. He also said once the fraud at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) was noticed, the RBI, the finance ministry and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Maharashtra Police swiftly initiated action to protect the interests of the depositors.

PMC, which is among the top-10 urban cooperative banks, was placed under an RBI-appointed administrator on September 23 for six months due to massive under-reporting of dud loans. The bank, over a long period of time, had given over Rs 6,500 crore in loans to HDIL, which is 73 percent of its total advances, and which has turned sour with a shift in the fortunes of the now-bankrupt company.

Its total loans stand at Rs 8,880 crore and the deposits at over Rs 11,610 crore. There have been massive protests across city from the depositors following the RBI action. The scam has affected lakhs of customers who are facing difficulties in withdrawing their entire money due to restrictions imposed by the RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lankas former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.Rajapa...

Environmental DNA test may reveal where birds flock together: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that environmental DNA eDNA can be used to detect the presence of an endangered bird species by collecting and analysing small amounts of water from the pools where they drink -- an advance that may lead t...

Greater private sector innovation, digital tools key to quality healthcare services in India at low cost: Bill Gates

Greater private sector innovation and use of technology like digital tools would help India provide quality healthcare services at low cost, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said, listing priority areas of ...

C'garh govt seeks time to give details sought in PIL on notifying tiger reserve

The state government has sought more time from the Chhattisgarh High Court to submit details of steps taken by it for issuing notification for constitution of Guru Ghasidas tiger reserve. The move comes following public interest litigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019