Centre deputing officials in states for 100 pc electronic toll collection on NHs from Dec 1

The Centre is deputing officials across states for the rollout of electronic toll collection at all NHAI toll plazas pan-India from December 1, 2019, according to a statement. December 1 onwards, toll payments will be only via FASTag under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program, the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The program is being implemented pan-India to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic. However, the Centre has decided to keep one lane as hybrid lane which will accept FASTag as well as other modes of payment.

Officials are being posted in states as Central Prabhari Officers (CPOs) for implementing the program, the ministry said. These officials will "monitor the preparedness and ensure operation of 100 percent e-tolling through FASTag" at toll plazas across states, it added.

Under the NETC, toll collection at national highway toll plazas will be done through RFID-based FASTags. "The implementation of 100 percent ETC will start from December 1, 2019," the ministry said.

Apart from monitoring the preparedness of the rollout, the officials will coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this connection, it added. Last month, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said the country's toll revenue is likely to swell to Rs 1 lakh crore annually in the next five years on the back of initiatives like NETC.

The minister said that of the total 1.4 lakh km highways under NHAI, 24,996 kms are currently under the toll ambit and this will increase to 27,000 kms by the year-end. Besides, the GST Council has accorded in-principle approval for the integration of GST e-way bill system with FASTags and a pact has also been inked.

As per the NHAI, in the existing system, it has been observed that some transporters are doing multiple trips by generating a single e-way bill. Accordingly, an MoU was signed between the Indian Highways Management Committee Ltd and Goods and Services Tax Network. The integration of the e-way bill system with FASTag is expected to help revenue authorities track the movement of vehicles and ensure that they are traveling to the same destination as the transporter/trader had specified while generating the e-way bill. The supplier/ transporter will also be able to track their vehicles through SMS alerts generated at each toll plaza.

As far as FASTags are concerned, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is functioning as the Central Clearing House and 23 public and private sector banks are issuing these RFID-based tags for vehicles. A cashback of 2.5 percent is being offered for 2019-20 in order to incentivize road users for the usage of FASTag.

According to the highways ministry, more than 6 million FASTags were issued till September, with overall cumulative ETC collection of over Rs 12,850 crore since inception.

