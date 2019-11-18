International Development News
D-Fend Solutions Assures U.S. National Security Against the Increasing Threat of Rogue Drones

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Ra'anana
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 05:31 IST
 D-Fend Solutions, a leading counter-drone solution provider, has been working with the US Assistant Secretary of Defense Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD SO/LIC) Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) to protect US troops and assure US national security against rogue commercial drones with its leading EnforceAir c-sUAS (Counter small Unmanned Aerial System) platform. 

Over the past eighteen months, D-Fend has been working closely with the CTTSO to co-develop D-Fend's EnforceAir advanced C-sUAS capabilities. During the last six months, the EnforceAir has been successfully deployed by more than twenty U.S DOD, DHS, and DOJ units and agencies against the growing threat of commercial drones.

Among the agencies currently operating D-Fend's EnforceAir are the U.S. Special Operations units, U.S. Army, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Borders Patrol (CBP), U.S Marshal service, and more.

"EnforceAir continues to demonstrate top preforming C-sUAS capabilities against rogue drones," said Michael J. Trexler, ASD-SO/LIC CTTSO Tactical Operations Government Program Manager. "D-Fend plays a key role in our ongoing efforts to keep our soldiers and country safe".

"It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to protect the U.S. forces and most valued critical assets,'' says Zohar Halachmi, Chairman & CEO of D-Fend solutions. "We are very proud to be working together with the U.S. CTTSO team, protecting U.S. soldiers, and citizens".

The EnforceAir advanced autonomous system, exclusively marketed in the U.S by ELTA North America, automatically and passively detects, locates and identifies rogue drones with multiple options for mitigation, minimizing the risk to key infrastructure and personnel; by taking control, safe routing/landing threat C-sUAS safely at a pre-defined safe zone. The mitigation capability above includes drone swarms.

"We are proud to represent D-Fend Solutions products and services in the U.S. market," stated Greg Gudger, President & CEO of ELTA North America, which is headquarted in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, the exclusive marketer of D-Fend Solutions in the U.S.

About the CTTSO

The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD (SO/LIC)) established CTTSO in 1999 to consolidate its research and development programs previously administered by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Command, Control, Communications, and Intelligence). The research and development effort that supports the interagency Technical Support Working Group (TSWG) was the first program to transition to CTTSO. The TSWG is divided into 10 subgroups, each chaired by senior representatives from federal agencies with special expertise in those functional areas. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal/Low-Intensity Conflict (EOD/LIC) Program, which develops advanced technologies for Joint Service EOD and Special Operations Forces (SOF) missions, transitioned in 2001. In 2007, the Irregular Warfare Support (IWS) Program was initiated to satisfy a growing need to improve the capacity of the United States to counter insurgencies and fight an irregular war. In FY16, portions of the EOD/LIC and IWS Programs that support the CTTSO mission were transitioned to TSWG under the Improvised Device Defeat/Explosives Countermeasures and Irregular Warfare and Evolving Threats, respectively.

For further information, visit https://www.tswg.gov/AboutCTTSO.html

About D-Fend Solutions

Founded in 2017, D-Fend Solutions is the leading provider of advanced autonomous c-UAS solutions. The company has recently secured a $28M funding led by Claridge Israel with the participation of the current shareholder, Vertex Israel.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000153/D_Fend_Solutions_Logo.jpg

For further information, visit www.d-fendsolutions.com

Media contact:

Maya Lustig
D-Fend Solutions
marketing@d-fendsolutions.com
+972 54 6778100

