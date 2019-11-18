Govt notifies Steel Scrap Recycling Policy: Pradhan

The government has notified a Steel Scrap Recycling Policy (SSRP) to provide for a framework to facilitate and promote the establishment of metal scrapping centers in India for scientific processing and recycling. Union Steel and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in Lok Sabha that the policy framework provides standard guidelines for collection, dismantling and shredding activities in an organized, safe and environmentally sound manner.

"The Steel Scrap Recycling Policy has been notified in the Gazette of India vide No. 354 dated November 7, 2019. The policy provides a framework to facilitate and promote the establishment of metal scrapping centers in India for scientific processing and recycling of ferrous scrap generated from various sources and a variety of products," he said during Question Hour. Pradhan said the policy prescribes guidelines for setting up and responsibilities of dismantling center and scrap processing center, roles of aggregators and responsibilities of the government, manufacturer, and owner.

"The Steel Scrap Recycling Policy does not envisage setting up of scrap centers in the country by the government. The role of government is to provide a framework to facilitate and promote the establishment of metal scrapping centers in the country," he said.

The minister said the government has not fixed any incentive on the sale of scrap. This will be governed by guidelines and market conditions prevailing at the time of sale of scrap. The other ministries involved in sanctioning of scrap centers are Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he said.

Replying to a separate question, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the Ministry of Tourism is developing thematic circuits in the country under its scheme of 'Swadesh Darshan' in a planned and prioritized manner. The projects for development under the scheme are identified in consultation with state governments or Union Territory Administrations or central agencies and are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitably detailed project reports, their adherence to relevant scheme guidelines and utilization of funds released earlier, he said.

