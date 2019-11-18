LNG market expectations will be framed at the 6th International LNG Congress 

Perspectives of the global LNG market projects will be discussed by the gas majors on the 6th International LNG Congress 2020 in Brussels, Belgium on 2nd-3rd of March.

The Congress is dedicated to LNG storage including onshore and offshore methods of its transportation. Gas majors, EPCs, LNG shipping companies, LNG ports and terminals, service providers and end users will comment on key figures of the European and global LNG industry.

Jera, Shell, ENGIE, Mitsubishi Corporation International (Europe) Plc, Duro Felguera Oil & Gas, Wood, CTCI Corporation, Tokyo Gas, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) have already confirmed their participation in the Congress.

Key decision-makers of the LNG industry will discuss LNG technologies in inconvenient conditions, usage of machines and automation in LNG operations, industry pricing and trading trends, actual development status of LNG driven trucks and fleet, potential effect of LNG infrastructure for the environment and many more.

Note: Devdiscourse is a proud media partner to this event.