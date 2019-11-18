International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China Jan-Oct FDI up 6.6% y/y in yuan terms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 14:13 IST
UPDATE 1-China Jan-Oct FDI up 6.6% y/y in yuan terms

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China rose 6.6% from a year earlier to 752.41 billion yuan ($107.58 billion) in the first 10 months of the year, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

In October, FDI to China grew 7.4% from a year earlier to 69.2 billion yuan, the ministry said. Foreign investment is expected to remain stable over the full year, said Zong Changqing, director of the department for foreign investment under the Ministry of Commerce, at a news briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Overall, China has not seen a large-scale retreat of foreign investment, said Zong, when asked about companies moving production to other countries to avoid higher pressure brought about by tariffs. China and the United States remain locked in a bruising trade war involving tariff hikes on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. ($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi praises Rajya Sabha for putting India on track of progress

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi described the current session of Parliament as a very important one as it would be the Rajya Sabhas 250th Session and also the 70th Year of the Indian Constitution.Prime Minister was addressing the Media be...

Lupita Nyong'o no longer attached with 'The Killer' remake, says director John Woo

Filmmaker John Woo has revealed that actor Lupita Nyongo will not be headlining the Hollywood remake of his 1989 film The Killer. Woo, who directed the original Cantonese-language film, will also helm the American version.According to Deadl...

UPDATE 1-China Jan-Oct FDI up 6.6% y/y in yuan terms

Foreign direct investment FDI in China rose 6.6 from a year earlier to 752.41 billion yuan 107.58 billion in the first 10 months of the year, the commerce ministry said on Monday.In October, FDI to China grew 7.4 from a year earlier to 69.2...

LEDGERS.Plus for Accountants Launched by IndiaFilings.com

IndiaFilings.com - Indias largest business services platform providing company incorporation, trademark filing, GST and income tax services has launched software for Accountants. LEDGERS. Plus - software for Accountants has various features...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019