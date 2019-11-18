International Development News
Mobility start-up Bounce joins hands with Exicom Tele-systems for electric foray

Mobility start-up Bounce on Monday said it has tied-up with Exicom Tele-systems to foray into electric segment. Bounce is currently piloting with a few thousand scooters in Bengaluru and is looking to ramp up supply in the next 12 months.

The company provides last mile connectivity via dockless scooters where users are allowed to pick up and drop a scooter at their place of convenience. "India is at the cusp of an electric mobility revolution and we at Bounce believe that we are in a position to accelerate these changes. We believe that electric mobility will take off first with shared mobility," Bounce CEO Vivekananda Hallekere said in a statement.

Exicom Managing Director Anant Nahata said the company is delighted to support Bounce on this electrification journey by providing most advanced lithium-ion battery and efficient charging solutions. "This is the largest deployment of electric two-wheeler vehicles in shared mobility space in India and hope this is first of many steps in our goal of achieving emission free and clean mobility," he added.

Within 10 months of launching services in Bengaluru, Bounce has completed over 5 million rides, covering 30 million km. Exicom has been present in power electronics and energy systems market for over two decades and now enjoys a leading position in EV ecosystem solutions as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

