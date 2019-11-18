Best Luxury Hotel in India Award from Hospitality India Travel Awards 2019 for JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa

Uttarakhand, Mussoorie, India (NewsVoir)

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, one of the most luxurious leisure destinations in India, located in the heart of Uttarakhand is proud to receive the prestigious award for the Best Luxury Hotel in India from Hospitality India Travel Awards 2019.

The resort with its sophisticated elegance and chic style is set amidst the surreal ambience of the lush Garhwal mountain range and is the perfect getaway for guests who want to experience and enjoy the serenity of nature, in the lap of nature.

The epitome of grandeur, luxury with a heightened sense of comfort, the JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa redefines luxury. Rich, indulgent rooms offering panoramic views of the valley, expansive dining options and Himalayan experiences. Tastefully appointed meeting spaces, a large entertainment zone and the acclaimed Cedar Spa by L'Occitane ensure that the resort offers new experiences every day.

Hospitality India Travel Awards is an all-India platform to recognise those behind the success of the travel and hospitality industry and to celebrate the achievers. A first-of-its-kind, the India Travel Awards is India's first internet voting-based awards, and are hence fair and unbiased. These awards are supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and esteemed trade bodies viz; SKAL, PATA, ADTOI, TAFI, IAAI and OTOAI etc, to name a few.

According to Mr. Sachin Mylavarapu, GM, JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, "We are really proud to receive this award from a respected platform like Hospitality India Travel awards. This reinforces our commitment to offering the best industry standards in terms of customer experiences, bespoke packages and attractions that celebrate the magnificence of our natural surroundings."

About JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa is JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts' first resort property in India. The 115 keys, five-star hotel is located in the hill station of Mussoorie, at the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan ranges. The hotel services include ultimate luxury accommodations along with access to 12,000 square feet entertainment zone for kids called Den, one of the largest meeting spaces in the city with 3,300 total square feet across the Grand Orchard Ballroom and five restaurant lounges offering unique dining experiences. The resort also houses the Cedar Spa by L'Occitane, which features five lavish treatment rooms and an array of invigorating treatments inspired by the indigenous cedar trees of the region. The epitome of sophistication, JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa is the perfect place to enjoy the serenity of nature in the lap of luxury.

For more information, please visit our website JW Marriott Mussoorie, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG).

For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Image: Ms. Chitra Awasthi, Director of Sales & Marketing in JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa with the award

