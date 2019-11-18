International Development News
Study Says 65 Percent of Organizations in India Lacking Digital Skills are at Risk of Redundancy

Simplilearn, a leading digital economy training provider, announced the results of a co-curated research report with People Matters, 'Skilling 4.0 - A Study on Digital Readiness.' The study provides insights into how employees and employers are looking at technology skill readiness in the Indian workplace. This research was conducted from August to October 2019. More than 100 leading enterprises across different sectors participated, resulting in the following findings:

Bridging the Digital Skilling Gap

As more innovative and sophisticated technologies come into being, the need for digital expertise arises in every sector. The People Matters report highlights that 87 percent of companies agreed that digital skilling is important for the future. Despite this, 65 percent of companies admitted that they do not have a clear roadmap to this process.

Talent is a Priority

Bridging the skills gap demands immediate attention. Organizations are trying to meet market demands by turning to a combination of upskilling current employees and hiring new people. 85 percent of respondents stated that "training and upskilling existing talent," is critical for their business. This was closely followed by "enabling a digital mindset at the leadership level" with 74 percent of respondents identifying it as a key priority. "Hiring the right digital talent" ranked third, at 61 percent.

Top Digital Skilling Challenges

With companies and individuals investing in upskilling and reskilling, the report highlights various aspects of the learning journey. When asked about defining the success of a digital skilling program, 63 percent of respondents said that a combination of three measures will determine success: employees ready to be deployed to projects immediately, retention, and improved engagement with employees. As mentoring and hands-on training becomes the new norm in digital skilling courses, it will be easier for companies to link these metrics to their learning programs.

Success Factors of Digital Upskilling

Motivation remains key in the quick adoption of upskilling and reskilling programs. As the survey reveals, 74 percent of companies said they already have a rewards and recognition program associated with the digital skilling program, 48 percent employ internal and external recognition, 41 percent link digital skilling programs to performance reviews, and 43 percent associate them with new job opportunities.

Speaking on the findings of the report, Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO at Simplilearn said, "Organisations today are transitioning and redefining their businesses through the implementation of new technologies like AI & ML. With technologies driving their future, new job roles rapidly emerge. The challenge is the absence of a modern, skilled workforce. To address this widening gap, employers are now focusing on skilling programs to help meet industry demands. To help provide a real-world perspective, People Matters and Simplilearn conducted this study to draw attention to new insights about the changing landscape and the challenges that enterprises face."

"Digital skilling is not just a term thrown around in the corporate structure; it stands as a necessity for personal and professional growth," said Ester Martinez, CEO & Editor-in-Chief at People Matters. "As companies work with increasingly advanced technology and automation, employees must expand their abilities to ride this wave of innovation. These competencies are not just about understanding and working with technology but about problem-solving, critical thinking, interpreting data, and strategically using digital information."

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistants. The IDC InfoBrief, How Blended Learning Impacts Training Success (October, 2019) found that blended learning methodologies using a combination of virtual instructor-led training (V-ILT), electronic self-paced content, and projects were up to 122 percent more likely to be best in class at transferring knowledge and up to 50 percent more likely to be best in class for cost-effectiveness. Simplilearn was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company for 2017-2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

