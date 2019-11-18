International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong's Best Mart 360 to keep stores open despite attacks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 19:04 IST
Hong Kong's Best Mart 360 to keep stores open despite attacks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Best Mart 360's chairman said on Monday he would keep every one of the popular Hong Kong snack food chain's stores open, despite them being repeatedly damaged during anti-government protests.

Lin Tsz Fung, whose Best Mart 360 was listed on the Hong Kong exchange in January, said he was optimistic of being able to limit the impact after talks with insurers about damage to some 72 of the firm's 102 shops. "We have 700 staff and we're a listed company; it is unfair to stakeholders if we don't open our shops. We hope to minimise our losses," Lin told Reuters in his office.

Five months of protests have plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis in decades and tipped the Asian financial hub into recession. Meanwhile, Best Mart 360's share price has fallen by around 50% since May. Best Mart 360 said its stores have been hit a total of 183 times as increasingly violent protests target Chinese state firms and businesses perceived to be pro-Beijing.

"I'm a businessman. I don't understand a lot of politics, and I don't want to participate in politics," Lin, 48, said. Lin, a private investor in industrial and commercial real estate, said he will need more time to decide whether he will continue buying in Hong Kong.

He urged the Hong Kong government, which faces demands from protesters for a probe into the actions of police, to set up an independent inquiry to investigate the unrest. "Hong Kong is a democratic and inclusive society. It is still definitely my home. I came to Hong Kong at the age of 17, I've been here for over 3 decades. All of my life milestones happened in Hong Kong," Lin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros 862,600 for the u...

Former bureaucrat in ACB net in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday registered a disproportionate assets case against former bureaucrat Kuldeep Khajuria and conducted searches at seven locations in different parts of the country during which incriminating documents a...

Flood-hit Venice's dwindling population faces mounting woes

Venice, Nov 18 AP One of only four oar makers for Venices famed gondoliers, Paolo Brandolisio wades through his ground-floor workshop for the third time in a week of record-breaking floods, despairing of any help from national or local inst...

Sona Mohapatra thanks Tanushree Dutta for support, says #MeToo isn't over

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday thanked Tanushree Dutta for her support after the actor praised her for raising voice against music composer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, adding that the MeToo movem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019