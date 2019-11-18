International Development News
Development News Edition

India calls upon Israel to innovate together for saving water

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 19:17 IST
India calls upon Israel to innovate together for saving water
Image Credit: Pixabay

India has called upon Israel to "innovate together" to create a synergy for saving life and water to protect the planet, as it sought the country's cooperation in dealing with water management issues. Addressing a packed auditorium during discussions around India-Israel Strategic Partnership on water, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat outlined India's issues around water management, and recognizing Israel's strengths in the field called upon "to think together, and to move ahead together".

"I would like to say, let's innovate together deflect a little from conventional thinking, and help each other to fight against all odds. Let's come together to create a synergy for saving a life, saving water, and in turn saving the planet", the Jal Shakti minister said. India is seeking Israel's cooperation in dealing with water management issues and achieves Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious goal of providing tap water to every household by 2024.

"In my view, bilateral cooperation between Israel and India in the fields of water use efficiency, desalination, wastewater, and greywater reuse, pollution abatement, technological interventions, etc. would be of immense help to both our great nations", he stressed. Shekhawat asserted that water is one of the "focus areas of our government" as the level of threat associated with water scarcity is increasing every passing day.

Factors like climate change, population and pollution are putting a lot of pressure on water resources making the management of our water a big challenge, he said. "For India, the challenge is even bigger as we are huge in number and Indian terrain is full of diversity. India is home to 18 percent of the world's population and 18 percent of the world's livestock population. But we have just 4 percent of the freshwater resources of the world, the Indian minister noted.

Highlighting Modi's plan to supply water to all households by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan mission, Shekhawat said that "such a mammoth task needs to be supported by suitable technological interventions which can overcome the problems of operation and maintenance". "This is an extremely ambitious goal as presently only about 18 percent of rural households have piped water supply", he noted.

Given Israel's expertise in desalination, the minister also alluded to possible cooperation in the field pointing out that India is also having over 7500 km of coastline with abundant availability of seawater. "Desalinated water can be a boon for our coastal habitations and ameliorate the drinking water problem to a large extent", he emphasized.

Israel's Minister of Energy, Yuval Steinitz, who is also responsible for Water Resources, said that the relations between India and Israel "had reached a new level of cooperation" which is "better than ever" and cooperation in the field of water management could help it grow further. "India and Israel have special and unique relations for two and a half decades which includes also a very fruitful and successful collaboration in defense, in the field of missile defense, air defense, intelligence and so on and so forth...i am confident that as we start a new chapter with water, we will be able to establish a fruitful and successful collaboration exactly the way we have done in defense", Steinitz said.

The Israeli Minister said that pioneers of Israel realized right from the beginning that with two-thirds of the country being desert, they had to work on water management. Steinitz highlighted the huge success achieved by his country in the field with 80 percent of its water needs fulfilled through desalination. He also emphasized that almost 90 percent of the sewage water in Israel is treated, purified and recycled which provides immense help also to the agriculturalists".

Israel has made water recycling an integral part of daily life. Shekhawat, who is on a three-day visit to Israel between November 17 and 19, had a closed-door discussion on Monday morning with Steinitz and will be separately holding discussions with leading experts in the field of water management, some identified Israeli companies active in the field and other relevant stakeholders.

The Jal Shakti minister will also be the keynote speaker for the prestigious biennial WATEC event on Tuesday. The Union Cabinet Minister is being accompanied by a large delegation from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Delhi. A large number of Indian businessmen have also joined Shekhawat in these events and would be separately exploring opportunities of collaboration with potential Israeli partners.

Singh will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. Five key areas have been identified for in-depth discussion during the Indian minister's visit which includes his personal participation in many of the presentations.

Wastewater treatment, recycle and reuse; water use efficiency; water - assessment, measurement and management with a focus on technology to monitor ''functionality'' of tap connection; groundwater assessment and recharge; drinking water and desalination are some of the key areas identified for possible collaboration, informed sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russia detains activists after giant blow-up whale protest near Kremlin

Russian police detained two activists on Monday after they floated a giant inflatable killer whale on the Moskva River outside the Kremlin to call on authorities to protect the creatures, protesters said. Environmental campaign group Greenp...

Libya air raid kills 7, including foreign workers: ministry

Tripoli, Nov 18 AFP At least seven civilians were killed, most of them foreign workers, and 30 wounded in an air strike Monday that hit a biscuit factory in southern Tripoli, Libyas health ministry said. Ministry spokesman Amin al-Hachemi t...

Sharad Yadav backs protesting JNU students

Opposition leader Sharad Yadav on Monday accused the JNU administration of acting at the behest of the Union government to play with the career of poor students. In a statement, he also condemned Delhi police action against the students pro...

Will Agra be renamed? Univ panel to examine if city had `ancient name'

Eds Corrects dateline Agra UP, Nov 18 PTI An Uttar Pradesh department has set in motion an exercise to examine if this city was known by any other name in ancient times, triggering speculation that the Yogi Adityanath government is planning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019