Business brief

India is committed to making Kimberley process stronger to strengthen its administration and implementation, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan has said. India is sensitive to the issues and challenges of artisanal and small scale mining and acknowledges the contribution made by the KP members, observers and agencies for their upliftment, he said while addressing the Plenary meeting of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) here.

The Kimberley Process is a joint initiative involving government, international diamond industry and civil society to stem the flow of conflict diamonds. Conflict diamonds means rough diamonds used by rebel movements or their allies to finance conflict aimed at undermining legitimate governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)