FACTBOX-The struggles of strike-hit South African Airways

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

South African Airways (SAA) says its future hangs in the balance after its workers went on strike to demand higher wages and protest planned job cuts which forced the state-owned carrier to cancel all its flights. SAA, which has not turned a profit since 2011 and is reliant on state bailouts, says the walkout will cost it 50 million rand ($3.4 million) per day.

Here is a brief history of the state-run airline and details about its operations. HISTORY

* 1934: Began operations after the government took over assets and liabilities of Union Airways and renamed it South African Airways. * 1945: SAA introduced its first inter-continental service from Johannesburg with stops in Nairobi, Khartoum, Cairo, Castel Benito (Tripoli) and Bournemouth. The trip took 34 hours.

* 1986: Due to economic sanctions linked to apartheid, flights to New York were suspended in Nov. 1986. The United States also withdrew from its landing rights in South Africa. * 1997: SAA announced a new corporate identity with colors of South Africa's new rainbow national flag on its aircraft tail.

* 2000s: SAA entered into Africa's biggest jetliner deal by placing an order for 41 new Airbus aircraft for $3.5 billion. * June 2019: CEO Vuyani Jarana resigns saying his turnaround strategy for the loss-making airline was being undermined by a lack of state funding and too much bureaucracy.

* Sept. 2019: SAA says a government cash injection of 5.5 billion rands ($376 million) approved for the 2019/20 financial year is expected at the end of the month but it still needs more money. * Oct. 2019: SAA is open to outside investment and in talks with a number of potential partners, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

FLEET SIZE AND SUPPLIERS * The SAA fleet comprises more than 54 aircraft, with Airbus and Boeing planes. Its partner airlines include Mango Airline, South African Express, Airlink and Codeshare Partners.

FINANCIALS * Reported revenue of 30.7 billion rands ($2.1 billion) in the 2016/17 financial year, compared to 30 billion rands a year earlier, with a loss of 5.6 billion rands. These are the most recent figures published.

DEBT SAA has a debt of about 12.7 billion rands.

NUMBER OF WORKERS * SAA, which lost its place as the continent's biggest airline in the last decade, employs 5,752 employees.

HUB * Johannesburg

PASSENGERS * Carried 6.8 million passengers in 2016/2017.

Sources: Company website https://www.flysaa.com/about-us/leading-carrier, Reuters.

($1 = 14.76)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

