International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Brazil Amazon deforestation soars to 11-year high under Bolsonaro

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:53 IST
UPDATE 2-Brazil Amazon deforestation soars to 11-year high under Bolsonaro
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rose to its highest in over a decade this year, government data on Monday showed, confirming a sharp rise under the leadership of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil's INPE space research agency said deforestation reached 9,762 square kilometers, up 29.5%, for the 12 months through July 2019.

That's the worst level of deforestation since 2008, heaping further pressure on the environmental policy of Bolsonaro who favors developing the Amazon region economically. The Amazon is the world's largest tropical rainforest and is considered key to the fight against climate change because of the vast amounts of carbon dioxide it absorbs.

Risks to the forest drew global concern in August when fires raged through the Amazon, drawing sharp criticism from France's President Emmanuel Macron. At a briefing to discuss the numbers, Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said the rise in deforestation showed the need for a new strategy to combat the illegal logging, mining and land grabbing which he said were to blame for the increase in deforestation.

Beef prices are also at record highs in Brazil, encouraging land grabbing for cattle ranching which is one of the biggest drivers of deforestation in the region. Environmentalists and nongovernmental organizations place the blame squarely on the government, saying that Bolsonaro's strong pro-development rhetoric and his policies to weaken environmental enforcement are behind the rise in illegal activity.

"The Bolsonaro government is responsible for every inch of forest destroyed. This government today is the worst enemy of the Amazon," said Marcio Astrini, public policy coordinator for Greenpeace, in a statement. Bolsonaro's office directed Reuters to remarks made by Salles and another official and did not comment further on the issue

In August, Reuters reported that Bolsonaro's government had systematically weakened environmental agency Ibama, grounding a team of elite enforcement commandos and forbidding agents from destroying machinery used to illegally deforest. Brazil's Climate Observatory, a network of non-governmental organizations that includes Greenpeace, said that the 2019 increase in deforestation was the fastest in percentage terms since the 1990s and the third fastest of all-time.

Salles said Brazil would roll out a series of measures to counter the rising deforestation, including stepping up enforcement efforts assisted by high-resolution satellite imaging. The minister said he would meet governors of Amazon states on Wednesday to further discuss tactics to counter deforestation.

All options are on the table for countering deforestation, including activating the military for use in environmental enforcement operations, Salles said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 2200 HRS

Following are the top stories at 10 pm NATION DEL74 MH-2NDLDALL GOVT Pawar meets Sonia, says govt formation with Sena in Maha not discussed non-committal on Sena allianceNew DelhiMumbai After a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP ...

Govt may bring changes in contentious citizenship amendment bill

The government may bring some changes in the contentious citizenship amendment bill, which lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha, by incorporating a few new provisions, including defining the term illegal immigrants, offici...

Portuguese foundation launches world's largest cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer.Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal

The dollar slipped and global equity markets traded little changed on Monday, halting a rally that lifted a key index to just under a new high, after a media report cast fresh doubts on reaching phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. The saf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019