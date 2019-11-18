International Development News
Development News Edition

Decriminalise 46 more offences under cos law, says panel report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:11 IST
Decriminalise 46 more offences under cos law, says panel report

A government-appointed high-level panel on Monday proposed decriminalizing more than half of the existing compoundable offenses under the companies law as well as lower monetary penalties for violations by startups, amid efforts to further improve the ease of doing business in the country. The Company Law Committee, chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, has also recommended providing power to enhance thresholds for the applicability of CSR requirements under the Companies Act, 2013.

Amendments to 46 penal provisions, "so as to either remove criminality, or to restrict the punishment to only fine, or to allow rectification of defaults through alternative methods", has been suggested by the committee. The proposals are aimed at further de-clogging of the criminal justice system as well as improve the ease of doing business in the country, an official said.

As per the panel's report submitted to Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, 23 out of the 66 remaining compoundable offenses under the Companies Act could be recategorized. Such offenses could then be dealt with in-house adjudication framework wherein these defaults would be subject to a penalty levied by an adjudicating officer.

"Omitting, altogether, 7 compoundable offenses; limiting punishment for 11 compoundable offenses to only fine by removing the provision for imprisonment and recommending that 5 offenses be dealt under alternative frameworks," the release said. There could be a reduction in the quantum of penalties in respect of six provisions, which were shifted to the in-house adjudication framework through the recent amendments to the Act.

However, the panel has pitched for the status quo in case of non-compoundable offenses. Generally, compoundable offenses are those which can be settled by paying a certain amount of money.

Earlier this year, the corporate affairs ministry de-criminalized 16 minor procedural/ technical lapses under the Act into 'civil wrongs'. Another proposal is for "extending applicability of Section 446B (lower penalties for small companies and one-person companies) to all provisions which attract monetary penalties and extending the benefit to producer companies and startups," the release said.

After considering the panel's proposals, the ministry is likely to bring in amendments to the Companies Act in the current session of Parliament, the official said. Power to exclude a certain class of companies from the definition of 'listed company', mainly for a listing of debt securities, in consultation with Sebi, and provisions for allowing payment of adequate remuneration to non-executive directors in case of inadequacy of profits, are among other proposals.

There are also suggestions for reducing timelines to speed up rights issues and giving certain exemptions to non-banking financial companies in consultation with the Reserve Bank. Besides, the committee has called for taking up various other issues, including a mechanism for appeal against orders of Regional Directors before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Other matters put up for consideration later include reviewing provisions on the disqualification of directors and debarment of audit firms. Another such issue is about exempting certain private placement requirements for Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) after due consultation with Sebi, the release said. Former Lok Sabha Secretary General T K Viswanathan, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co-Executive Chairman Shardul S Shroff are among the members of the panel.

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Director at Nangia Andersen LLP, said measures to decriminalize few offenses would go a long way in supporting the government's intention to ease the way of doing business. "However, burning issues such as disqualification of Directors and debarment of audit firms which have been reserved for future deliberations could have considered now, keeping in mind their relevance and gravity," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal

The dollar slipped and global equity markets traded little changed on Monday, halting a rally that lifted a key index to just under a new high, after a media report cast fresh doubts on reaching phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. The saf...

Suspended Heat G Waiters visits Syracuse, Boeheim

Suspended Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters paid a visit to his former college coach as he works his way through a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Waiters was spotted at Syracuses game against Seattle on Saturday and eve...

Nusrat Jahan's health condition improves, released from hospital

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan were discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble. Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior offi...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge higher, trade war caution persists

Government bond yields in the euro area were a shade higher on Monday as stock markets rallied, with caution over U.S.-China trade talks continuing to support fixed income markets.Borrowing costs in Germany and France notched up their bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019