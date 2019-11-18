International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Merkel, Scholz push back against demands for higher public spending

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:48 IST
UPDATE 2-Merkel, Scholz push back against demands for higher public spending
Image Credit: Flickr

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday brushed aside a rare joint demand from German businesses and unions that they "wake up" the stagnant economy by ditching the balanced budget policy and funding infrastructure with debt. The call by the BDI, Germany's most influential business lobby group, and the DGB umbrella union shows how much public debate has shifted in a country long obsessed with its "black zero" policy of no net new borrowing.

With the economy barely growing and Berlin's borrowing costs at record lows, Merkel and Scholz are facing growing pressure at home and abroad to drop their self-imposed balanced budget pledge, which limits the fiscal room to hike public spending. BDI President Dieter Kempf and DGB head Reiner Hoffmann said in their joint statement that Berlin should not only bury the budget policy, but also consider changes to the constitutionally enshrined debt brake.

"Germany must wake up from its sleeping phase," Kempf told reporters in Berlin. "This is not primarily about fighting symptoms of a recession, but rather tackling the more deeply rooted causes of weak growth," Kempf said.

The government had a duty to improve Germany as a business location and secure long-term prosperity, he said. But Merkel and Scholz both insisted during a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting that the government had already increased public investment to record levels so there was no need to question the debt ban as a guiding principle.

"With this budget policy, we can also generate growth," Merkel said after data showed last week that Europe's largest economy grew a meager 0.1% in the third quarter and even shrank by 0.2% in the previous three months. Scholz said he viewed the comments by the BDI and DGB as supporting the government's expansionary fiscal policy.

Kempf said Berlin should increase public investment in digital and transportation infrastructure by half a percentage point of economic output, roughly 17 billion euros. This would be on top of the 43 billion euros earmarked in the federal budget for public investments in 2020. "We can no longer afford to put the prosperity of future generations at risk with such an outdated infrastructure and underfunded education system," DGB head Hoffmann added, saying that more public investment would also strengthen social cohesion and promote equal living conditions across the country.

Germany's state-owned development bank KfW has estimated that municipalities across the country have unmet public investment needs of about 138 billion euros. Boosting German investment would also be positive for the broader eurozone. The new president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has singled out Germany as a country that could deploy its budget surpluses to help growth in the bloc.

Germany's debt brake allows a federal budget deficit of up to 0.35% of gross domestic product, giving Berlin only limited scope to increase new debt. Officials are considering the creation of independent public investment agencies which could take on debt without falling foul of the strict national spending rules, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Merkel, Scholz push back against demands for higher public spending

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday brushed aside a rare joint demand from German businesses and unions that they wake up the stagnant economy by ditching the balanced budget policy and funding infrastructure...

In 'New' India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the government over reports that it overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds, saying in New India, bribes and illegal commissions are called electoral bonds. The Congress on Monda...

Homebuyers have filed over 1,800 cases under insolvency law: Govt

Homebuyers have filed more than 1,800 cases against builders under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC since June 2018, the government told the Lok Sabha on Monday. These are the number of cases pending before the National Company Law Tr...

ADB to provide USD 91 mn loan for Vijayanagara Channel

The Asian Development Bank ADB will provide USD 91 million loans to modernize the Vijayanagara Channel irrigation systems and prepare river basin management plans in the Krishna river. The basin management plan will help improve irrigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019