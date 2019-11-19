First Hyatt Hotel Opens in Himachal Pradesh State with Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the opening of its first mountain resort property in India, Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort, in the scenic Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Surrounded by mountains and lush forests, the resort's signature Hyatt Regency offerings and insightful service will now be available to travelers visiting the region. The hotel's opening marks an important step for the growth of the Hyatt Regency brand in India, joining 11 other Hyatt Regency properties in the country. Hyatt Regency hotels aim to provide a stress-free travel experience for guests by providing seamless access to everything guests need under one roof.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first Hyatt Regency branded hotel in the majestic state of Himachal Pradesh," said Sunjae Sharma, vice president - India operations, Hyatt. "The resort is inspired by the hill station's unique heritage and culture and designed to offer a comprehensive range of premium experiences while ensuring guests feel connected to nature. With the popular tourist destination of Dharamshala attracting an increasing number of domestic and international travelers, we are confident the Hyatt Regency brand is the perfect fit to cater to them, providing personalized care and hospitality."

Spread across 6.5 acres, Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort, managed by Shanti Hospitality Management Services is situated near the scenic Dhauladhar mountain range. "Built to celebrate its natural environment, the resort is ideal for families, individuals, and romantic getaways. The resort offers a wide array of experiences for guests, hinged on local arts, craftsmanship, and nature. Surrounded by snow peaks and lush green forests, the property is an ode to the mountain state's spiritual charm and bountiful natural serenity," said Ashwin Handa, Chief Executive Officer - Shanti Hospitality Management Services.

Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort has 80 contemporary guestrooms, including ten Regency Club guestrooms and three suites. The resort also features four deluxe villas, ranging from one to five-bedroom properties. Each guestroom is well-equipped with modern amenities and provides views of the gardens, cedarwood trees or the snowcapped Dhauladar range of the Himalayas.

Dining

Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort offers an elevated drinking and dining experience at its thoughtfully designed bar and restaurant, Thym. The restaurant is open 24-hours and features a delightful spread of wholesome dishes, prepared with fresh, organic ingredients from the hotel's herb garden. In the evenings, guests can head to 2082, a modern, cozy bar with a fireplace and library with mountain views. Serving the finest alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, light snacks and afternoon tea, the bar gets its name from its location which is 2,082 meters above sea level. Located at the lobby level, Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort's signature bakery McLeod & Co. offers sweet and savory delights along with select retail essentials and regional souvenirs.

Meetings and Events

Spanning over 2,000 square feet of elegant event space, Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort has separate spaces for conferences, weddings, intimate dinners, and gatherings. The ballroom, Srivatsa features an exquisite, glass-enclosed, tree-filled outdoor lawn, along with an attached, open-air terrace, allowing for guests to breathe in the pure mountain air and magnificent mountain views. Each of the property's venues is supported by a team of expert and intuitive planners to curate a memorable event experience.

Wellness Experiences

For guests seeking rest and recreation, Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort offers a host of rejuvenating experiences, including yoga sessions conducted by expert instructors and monks, meditation in a Buddhist temple, guided photography walks and tours to local attractions, and a sunset high tea at Tea Gardens or Sunset Point. To unwind after a long day of touring the city, guests can head to the Shanti Spa for relaxing massage therapy.

For families traveling with kids, the resort offers Camp Hyatt, a spaced designed for children to enjoy games and fun activities.

For further information: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/india/hyatt-regency-dharamshala-resort/dhmrm

