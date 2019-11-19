International Development News
RIL achieves another feat, first firm to hit Rs 9.5 lakh cr m-cap mark

  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-11-2019 16:43 IST
  Created: 19-11-2019 16:20 IST
Reliance Industries Limited on Tuesday achieved another milestone becoming the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore, helped by a rally in its stock price. At the close of trade, shares of the company climbed 3.52 percent to close at Rs 1,509.80 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.87 percent to a record high of Rs 1,514.95.

Following this, the company's market valuation rose by Rs 32,525.22 crore to Rs 9,57,086.22 crore on the BSE. Last month, RIL had added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.

In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation. TCS is the country's second most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,91,115.27 crore followed by HDFC Bank with a market cap of Rs 6,97,761.76 crore, Hindustan Unilever Limited (Rs 4,40,961.39 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,82,291.21 crore).

So far this year, RIL's stock has gained over 34 percent. The m-cap figures of the companies change daily with stock price movement.

