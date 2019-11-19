International Development News
Development News Edition

Konark Urban Co-op Bank fined Rs 4 lakh for violating RBI guidelines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:21 IST
Konark Urban Co-op Bank fined Rs 4 lakh for violating RBI guidelines
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Reserve Bank has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on Konark Urban Co-operative Bank for violating guidelines on director-related loans. The fine has been imposed on the Thane-based bank under the provisions of Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI said in a release.

The penalty (as applicable to co-operative societies) is imposed for violations of RBI instructions on director-related loans, it added. The RBI said it had issued a show cause notice to the bank, in response to which it submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions thereon.

"After considering the facts of the case and the bank's reply in the matter, the Reserve Bank came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of the monetary penalty," RBI said. Cooperative banks are prohibited from making or renewing either secured or unsecured loans and advances or extending any other financial accommodation to their directors.

They are not allowed to extend the same to their relatives, firms/concerns in which they are interested with effect from October 1, 2003. However, the existing advances may be allowed to continue until the date they are due.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Central Asia needs innovative strategies to improve irrigation practices

Over 80 experts from five Central Asian countries gathered today in Almaty to discuss how to improve and modernize irrigation practices in Central Asia. The two-day workshop, entitled Towards Regional Initiatives for Modernizing Irrigation ...

Rugby-Pivac names McNicholl and Halaholo in first Wales squad

New Wales coach Wayne Pivac has picked New Zealand-born backs Johnny McNicholl and Willis Halaholo in his first squad to face the Barbarians in Cardiff on Nov. 30, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday. McNicoll and Halaholo, who qualified ...

RPT-Trump's "Section 232" autos tariff authority runs out of time, experts say

The clock has run out on President Donald Trumps authority to impose Section 232 tariffs on imports of foreign-made cars and auto parts, and he may have to find other means if he wants to pursue tariffs on European or Japanese cars, legal e...

Donors pledge $2.6 billion for "last mile" of polio eradication

Donor governments and philanthropists pledged 2.6 billion on Tuesday to help fund a worldwide polio eradication plan that has taken decades to reach what global health specialists say is now the last mile. The funding - almost half of which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019