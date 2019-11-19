Furtados School of Music (FSM) on Tuesday said it has secured Rs 20 crore in funding from IAN Fund and DSG Consumer Partners. This round of funding will help FSM to further expand their presence across major

cities in the country and, also enhance their offering aimed to make quality music education accessible to children and individuals, a statement said. "Since inception, we have meticulously built our proposition to scale, today we are imparting music to over 60,000 students, across 14 cities which include tier I, II and III. We are now looking to expand our business and reach a student base of over 500,000," FSM co-CEO and co-founder Tanuja Gomes said.

She added that the company is also looking at enhancing its offering with a slew of initiatives in the pipeline, which will drive its next phase of growth over the next decade.

Onelife Nutriscience raises Rs 5 cr from HNIs

Onelife Nutriscience, which owns the consumer healthcare brand "Onelife – Live it right" on Tuesday said it has raised pre-series A funding of Rs 5 crore from a group of HNIs from pharmaceutical or healthcare and chemicals industry. Founded in 2017 by Gaurav Aggarwal, Onelife has over 100 products in the nutrition, wellness and beauty space with presence in more than 15 cities across western and northern part of India.

Onelife will leverage the infused funds for geographical expansion, online and offline expansion, marketing and team building, a statement said. "The funds raised will help us strengthen our product range, expand geographies, increase online and offline presence, invest in marketing and brand building and add further talent. We are targeting to achieve 3 times growth over next 18 months from our current levels," Aggarwal said.

Wipro unit Appirio partners with MuleSoft to provide digital transformation solutions

Appirio, a Wipro company, on Tuesday said it has partnered with software provider MuleSoft to provide digital integration solutions that allow businesses to enhance the value and versatility of their customer relationship management (CRM) systems. The combination of services will allow organisations to leverage Appirio's ability to develop and execute salesforce strategies while also utilising MuleSoft's API-led framework, a statement said.

The result is a 360-degree view of enterprise operations and new customer insights that form the basis for delivering engaging experiences across all consumer touch points, it added.

Hilton appoints Sabu Raghavan as VP Human Resources, India

Global hospitality major Hilton on Tuesday said it has appointed Sabu Raghavan as Vice President, Human Resources, India.

With over two decades of experience in human resources in the education and hospitality industry, Sabu joined Hilton in 2011 and was most recently based in Singapore where he oversaw human resources for Southeast Asia and India, Hilton said in a statement. In his new role he will focus exclusively on India, it added.

"We are thrilled to have Sabu take on the human resources reigns in India to further our commitment to strengthening our purpose-led talent strategy and cultivating a diverse work environment for our team members as we continue to grow," Hilton, India Country head and senior vice president Navjit Ahluwalia said.

