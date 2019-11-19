Bulgaria seeks investments from Indian businesses

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova on Tuesday invited businesses from India to invest in the nation, pitching it as a gateway to the European Union, thereby offering duty free access to a market with 500 million consumers. Addressing the India-Bulgaria Business Forum here, Nikolova said the nation offers attractive conditions and environment conducive to the development of successful business and investment projects.

"One of the things we are particularly proud is our tax policy, we have some of the lowest tax rates in the European Union. Besides having a corporate tax of only 10 per cent, we do not tax profit reinvested in municipalities with high unemployment rates," the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister said. She said the country's labour market has a skilled workforce and operating costs are reasonable.

"Our strategic geographic location and our membership in the European Union provide unhindered and duty free access to a market with 500 million consumers," she added. "I hope that this meeting will result in new initiatives and partnerships that will further strengthen the links between Bulgaria and India and I call for your participation and investments in Bulgaria," Nikolova said.

