International Development News
Development News Edition

Smartworks inks largest coworking deal in Pune with 0.5m sqft

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:50 IST
Smartworks inks largest coworking deal in Pune with 0.5m sqft

Shared office space provider Smartworks Coworking has leased out a 5-lakh sqft-space from the upcoming commercial project Amar Pristine Eighty-Three (AP83) in Pune, making it the largest deal till date in this segment in the country. This will be the company's fifth facility in Pune, and will be operational by 2021, the company said, adding it already has a portfolio of 6,000 seats in the city.

The second largest single-location deal in this space was struck by Wewoeks' 1.2 lakh sqft space in Pune. The New Delhi-RPT New Delhi- based Smartworks, which recently raised USD 5 million from the Singapore-based Keppel Land, is present in nine cities, offering about 43,000 workstations spread over 2.3 million sqft of space.

"AP83 is the largest deal in terms of space signed by any co-working space provider in the country. We have picked up nearly 60 percent of the space, which is jointly developed by Amar Builders and Pristine Properties at Koregaon Park in Pune," Smartworks founder Neetish Sarda told PTI on Tuesday. This is Smartworks' second tie-up with Amar Builders after the 1.5 lakh sqft facility at Baner in Pune.

Sarda said with the deepening slowdown in the real estate sector, commercial property developers are exploring various opportunities, including partnering with coworking space operators. "We have adopted a lease model, where we take up the space on lease and re-lease it to other customers. Our target is to have 4 million sqft space by March 2020," Sarda said.

Commenting on this partnership, Amar Builders executive director Hrishikesh Manjrekar said, "the coworking segment has gained momentum of late. Through this partnership, we plan to cater to Pune's ever-growing demand for curated coworking spaces for enterprise and start-up segment." PTI PSK BEN BEN BEN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-‘Fire magicians’ and medieval weaponry: a Hong Kong university under siege

For three days last week, anti-government protesters camped out at Hong Kongs sprawling Polytechnic University prepared for what they feared might be a bloody, even deadly, battle with police.In the universitys heart, littered with smashed ...

UPDATE 1-Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said that the comp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders, including children above the age of four years, and directed the state government to inform people about the new rule by issuing notifications and insta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019