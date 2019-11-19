International Development News
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Global economy dodges recession by narrowest of margins: Kemp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:58 IST
COLUMN-Global economy dodges recession by narrowest of margins: Kemp
Image Credit: Pixabay

The global economy may have narrowly avoided a recession, with most industrial and financial indicators pointing to a slight improvement in September-October after a sharp slowdown in the middle of the year.

World trade volumes were down almost 1.5% in the three months from June to August compared with the same period a year earlier, the worst performance since the recession of 2008/09. The trade data are the most recent available from the Netherland Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis ("World trade monitor", CPB, Oct. 25).

Since then, however, most equity and bond market indicators, as well as industrial production surveys, have shown the slowdown has eased (https://tmsnrt.rs/2O1uDoV). South Korea's KOSPI-100 equity index, normally a good proxy for trade given the country's heavy exposure to exports, is up 11% since the end of August and has risen year-on-year for the first time since May 2018.

Caterpillar Inc.'s share price, another bellwether for the global economy because of its central role in the heavy industrial supply chain, is up almost 21% since the end of August and is showing the strongest upward momentum since 2018. In the bond market, the U.S. Treasury yield curve has un-inverted, with yields on 10-year notes now 23 basis points above three-month bills, from a discount of 52 basis points near the end of August.

The curve normally inverts before a sharp slowdown and then often starts to normalize shortly before the onset of a recession as the Federal Reserve cuts short-term rates. In this case, however, investors are increasingly confident the Fed's three interest rate cuts since July will be enough to forestall a descent into recession.

Bond traders seem convinced the earlier loss of momentum will prove to be a mid-cycle slowdown, like 1967, 1995, 1998 or 2015, rather than mark the end of the expansion, like 2001 or 2008. MANUFACTURING

Recent industrial production data from the United States, Germany, and Japan all provide some evidence the economy is turning a corner. U.S. manufacturing output excluding motor vehicles and parts (hit by the strike at General Motors) was down 0.5% in the three months from August to October compared with a year earlier.

But the rolling three-month average improved in September and October for the first time since the start of the year, suggesting that recessionary forces were easing. Japan's manufacturing production was down 0.8% in the three months from July to September compared with a year earlier, but the rate of decline was easing.

Germany's industrial output was also down by more than 4% in July-September compared with a year ago, but again the rate of decline showed signs of easing. Interest rate cuts, dialed-down trade tensions between the United States and China, and the resilience of the service sector in many countries all seem to have helped keep the global economy from descending into a recession.

There have been negative first-round effects on growth from the reduced business investment but, so far, few signs of second-round effects on employment, consumer confidence and household spending. On most measures, the global economy has escaped recession by a narrow margin, but the nascent re-acceleration is fragile and depends on an improvement in business confidence and investment to become self-sustaining.

The improving outlook for the economy and therefore oil consumption in 2019/2020 has been reflected in higher oil prices and firmer calendar spreads. Front-month Brent futures prices have moved above year-ago levels for the first time since October 2018, suggesting traders expect the worst of the 2018/19 slump is over.

Brent's six-month calendar spread, which is probably a better measure for short and medium-term expectations about the production-consumption balance, is progressively tightening. If the global economy avoids a recession, as now seems likely, the slowdown in U.S. shale production growth and continued output restraint from Saudi Arabia should reduce the prospective surplus in the oil market next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

JD(U) extends support to Saryu Roy; Nitish to campaign for him

JDU, BJPs key NDA ally in Bihar,on Tuesday pledged support to former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy, who is contesting as an Independent candidate against Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East in the assembly elections. Senior Jan...

INSIGHT-‘Fire magicians’ and medieval weaponry: a Hong Kong university under siege

For three days last week, anti-government protesters camped out at Hong Kongs sprawling Polytechnic University prepared for what they feared might be a bloody, even deadly, battle with police.In the universitys heart, littered with smashed ...

UPDATE 1-Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said that the comp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019