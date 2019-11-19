'Geopolitical risks top disruptor for biz travellers in 2020'

Geopolitical risks top the worry list of business travellers for 2020, while all frequent weather-related disasters getting pushed to the middle in the list of top ten disruptions, according to a report. The risks borne from geopolitical shifts are likely to be the most important mobility challenge for businesses followed by mental health issues, physical health, cybercrime, according to the International SOS Risks Forecast for 2020 led by the new Travel Risk Management Council.

Climate change is likely to be the exacerbate the occurrence of environmental disruptions while infectious disease outbreaks will increase due to multiple factors, including climate change, increasing urbanisation, diminishing vaccination coverage and security instability, it added. Risks Forecast for 2020 is done through a survey by International SOS, a global medical and travel security risk services company, with over 1,300 business travel decision- makers.

"Geopolitical volatility is key and current challenge to business mobility. Organisations need to ensure resilient crises response structures that focus on their abilities to cover the entire cycle of business mobility from pre-departure education of employees to communication frameworks that can support employees during a crisis as well as post-travel checks should be statutory," Global Security Solutions executive vice president Udit Mehta said. He said, businesses will also need to cater for inclusive policies to ensure considerations for risks to female and LGBTQ+ employees and travellers are accounted for.

"Geopolitical risks shall perhaps have the most significant impact on mobility in the coming year and Indian businesses shall need to institute capacities to build resilience as well as mechanisms of response for purposes of continuity to navigate through this fluidity," he added. International SOS medical director Rahul Kalia said the threat of epidemics and emerging infectious diseases are likely to increase and so are the incidences of environmental influence on health including seasonal exposure to high temperatures and unhealthy air pollution in some cities across India.

"With over USD 1.7 trillion expected to be invested by organisations by 2022, without taking into account human capital and productivity impacts of travel disruption, it's important that organisations get ahead of whatever potential disruption they can," Mehta added. With accurate information, tools and support in place, organisations can plan for the anticipated risks and safeguard their investment and the health of their people, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)