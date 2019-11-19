International Development News
Development News Edition

'Geopolitical risks top disruptor for biz travellers in 2020'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:10 IST
'Geopolitical risks top disruptor for biz travellers in 2020'

Geopolitical risks top the worry list of business travellers for 2020, while all frequent weather-related disasters getting pushed to the middle in the list of top ten disruptions, according to a report. The risks borne from geopolitical shifts are likely to be the most important mobility challenge for businesses followed by mental health issues, physical health, cybercrime, according to the International SOS Risks Forecast for 2020 led by the new Travel Risk Management Council.

Climate change is likely to be the exacerbate the occurrence of environmental disruptions while infectious disease outbreaks will increase due to multiple factors, including climate change, increasing urbanisation, diminishing vaccination coverage and security instability, it added. Risks Forecast for 2020 is done through a survey by International SOS, a global medical and travel security risk services company, with over 1,300 business travel decision- makers.

"Geopolitical volatility is key and current challenge to business mobility. Organisations need to ensure resilient crises response structures that focus on their abilities to cover the entire cycle of business mobility from pre-departure education of employees to communication frameworks that can support employees during a crisis as well as post-travel checks should be statutory," Global Security Solutions executive vice president Udit Mehta said. He said, businesses will also need to cater for inclusive policies to ensure considerations for risks to female and LGBTQ+ employees and travellers are accounted for.

"Geopolitical risks shall perhaps have the most significant impact on mobility in the coming year and Indian businesses shall need to institute capacities to build resilience as well as mechanisms of response for purposes of continuity to navigate through this fluidity," he added. International SOS medical director Rahul Kalia said the threat of epidemics and emerging infectious diseases are likely to increase and so are the incidences of environmental influence on health including seasonal exposure to high temperatures and unhealthy air pollution in some cities across India.

"With over USD 1.7 trillion expected to be invested by organisations by 2022, without taking into account human capital and productivity impacts of travel disruption, it's important that organisations get ahead of whatever potential disruption they can," Mehta added. With accurate information, tools and support in place, organisations can plan for the anticipated risks and safeguard their investment and the health of their people, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....

McIlroy unperturbed by being out of Race to Dubai contention

Dubai, Nov 19 AFP Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Race to Dubai, says he is fine with the fact that he cannot become the European Tours number one for a fourth time this week at the DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman...

Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the details of the Athletes Village for the 2022 National Games will be finalised next month. The state is racing against time as the 36-month countdown to the National Games is ...

Bosnia's presidency nominates Serb PM-designate - party spokesman

Bosnias tripartite inter-ethnic presidency agreed on Tuesday to nominate economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate 13 months after an election, a spokesman for the Serb ruling SNSD party told Reuters. Tegeltija was prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019