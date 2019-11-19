International Development News
Development News Edition

Bosnia arrests 4 people linked to Indian businessman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:44 IST
Bosnia arrests 4 people linked to Indian businessman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Bosnia have detained four people as part of an ongoing investigation into an Indian businessman. Prosecutors in the central town of Tuzla said Tuesday the suspects with alleged links to Pramod Mittal are suspected of organized crime and abuse of position and authority. They say police have searched several locations looking for evidence.

Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, has been accused of syphoning millions from Bosnia's metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL). Pramod Mittal was a co-owner in the company that was one of Bosnia's biggest exporters. He was detained earlier this year and later released on a million-euro bail.

The suspects detained Tuesday are accused of providing illegal gains for Mittal despite a ban and liquidation proceedings of his company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Gordhan says govt committed to saving SAA but not with money

South Africas public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday that the government was committed to saving South African Airways, but there was no more money available from state coffers, according to a statement from his departme...

Police surround last holdouts at Hong Kong campus protest

A small band of anti-government protesters, their numbers diminished by surrenders and failed escape attempts, remained holed up at a Hong Kong university early Wednesday as they braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus. Polic...

U.N. rights office warns over 'trumped-up' arrests in Nicaragua

The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday criticized the arrest of 16 anti-government protesters in Nicaragua accused of arms trafficking, saying that the charges appeared to have been trumped-up. On Monday, Nicaraguan authorities said the 16...

Russia condemns U.S. decision to end sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow

Russia strongly condemns the U.S. decision to drop a sanctions waiver related to Irans Fordow nuclear facility and believes the decision violates U.S. international commitments, Russias foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.Moscow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019