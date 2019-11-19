The second edition of south India's premier textile fair "WEAVES" to be held from November 27 in Erode in Tamil Nadu is expected to generate a business of Rs.1,000 crore as against Rs 500 crore last year, organisers said on Tuesday. The four-day event would have over 250 plus exhibitors and 500 buyers from domestic and foreign countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, UAE, Kenya and Vietnam, Vice- Chairman of Texvalley, the joint organiser with CII, C Devarajan told reporters here.

All textile export promotion council and textile related associations have extended their support to the fair, which would focus on promoting the power and hand loom sectors, he said. Texavalley, billed as the country's largest wholesale textile market, is promoted by Erode Textile Mall Ltd., a Special Purpose Vehicle established under the Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme of Union Textile Ministry and supported by the Tamil Nadu government.

Texvalley was functioning as a one point sourcing hub for varieties of textile materials in the state and could be a platform to build appropriate business network, he said adding the thrust area would be to familiarise the products at national and global level. Besides, it will be the combination of most intellectual concepts such as, business, networking, connecting the domestic entrepreneur globally, one-to-one meeting and brand promotion, he said.

Texvalley had met Ambassadors of Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Jordan, Ethiopia and Bangladesh and requested the trade delegates from their countries to participate in the event B2B meetings and to set up country pavilion in the exhibition, Devarajan said. Weaves 2019 will act as a gateway to weaving fraternity in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode belt to explore new opportunities and to showcase their products to the global customers, CII Local Chapter Chairman, R Varadarajan said.

PTI NVM VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)