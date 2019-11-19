International Development News
Govt explores national brand for textiles for global market

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:22 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:22 IST
The textile Ministry has convened a stakeholders meeting for inputs for a new textile policy, which will include in it the need for creating an umbrella brand for the country's textiles sector for the global market, an official said on Tuesday. The meeting is slated to be held on Wednesday in Delhi by the trade advisor of the ministry and will also discuss on the quality mark for the sector, he said.

The notice for the meeting called for discussion on the need for brand positioning of Indian textile and apparel in the global market by creating an umbrella brand for textile and introducing quality marks, the official said. The ministry will also seek feedback to improve functioning in several key aspects of the sector, which is a high employment creating industry.

The meeting intends to discuss the areas of manufacturing, exports, policy framework and best practices in China, Vietnam, Bangaldesh and Turkey, he said. The meeting will also discuss threats from free trade agreements. Building quality and ecosystem are among the agendas of the meeting, he added..

