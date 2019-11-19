International Development News
Frost & Sullivan Divulges Top Innovators in the Global Bioplastics Market

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:13 IST

 Frost & Sullivan reveals that leading participants in the global bioplastics market are developing high-performance and sustainable products from bio-based derivatives. As more and more companies focus on reducing their dependence on crude oil and reducing the amount of waste in landfills and oceans, end-user industries are seeking cost-effective, bio-based alternatives for packaging, cosmetic ingredients, and other uses. Governments and industry organizations are influencing the transition with standards or regulations either encouraging or mandating the use of environmentally friendly bio-based products. Consumers also are demanding greener and safer products.

The recently released Frost Radar in the Global Bioplastics Market provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 35 companies in the bioplastics industry were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified eight industry leaders excelling at innovation, poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths and opportunities for the future.

To learn more about the Frost Radar in the Global Bioplastics Market, please visit http://frost.ly/3w1

The following companies were identified for demonstrated excellence in either growth, innovation, or both, with the ability to translate these qualities into proven solutions that benefit their clients: Arkema, BASF, Braskem, Corbion, DSM, DuPont, NatureWorks, and Novamont.
Key takeaways of this practical, high-impact, scalable tracking solution:

  • Identify the most cutting-edge, innovative platforms.
  • Understand how companies benchmark against each other in their ability to expand against a backdrop of industry transformation and evolution.
  • Help all end users and industry leaders responsible for making technology solution decisions and selecting providers to build long-term relationships.

About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Jacqui Holmes
E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com
Twitter : @Frost_Sullivan
LinkedIn: Future of Chemicals
http://ww2.frost.com

