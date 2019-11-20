International Development News
Development News Edition

Sensex rallies over 300 pts to hit record peak; RIL jumps 4 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 11:28 IST
Sensex rallies over 300 pts to hit record peak; RIL jumps 4 pc

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 300 points to hit its lifetime high on Wednesday, enthused by gains in Reliance Industries which also scaled a fresh peak in the morning session. After hitting a high of 40,816.38, the 30-share index was trading 321.20 points or 0.79 percent, higher at 40,790.90.

Similarly, the broader Nifty reclaimed the 12,000 marks. It was quoting at 87.25 points, or 0.73 percent, up at 12,027.35. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rallied nearly 4 per cent to hit their lifetime high of Rs 1,571.85 (intra-day), inching closer to the Rs 10 lakh crore market-capitalisation level, after the company's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, announced tariff hikes in the next few weeks in compliance with rules, as it followed similar announcements by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Other gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, and Maruti. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech, SBI and Hero MotoCorp were trading in the negative terrain.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo were trading in the red after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that failure to get a trade deal with China will prompt more tariffs. On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally against the US dollar to trade at 71.69 in the morning session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.31 percent to USD 60.72 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Cong leader demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhis

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha restoration of the SpecialProtection Group cover to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi familyRaising the issue in the upper house, he said the cover should b...

Golden Knights extend Maple Leafs' losing streak

Cody Glass recorded a goal and an assist to help the Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas. Max Pacioretty had two assists, and Marc-And...

More countries affected by terrorism even as deaths fall: Index

The number of global deaths from terrorism fell 15.2 percent in 2018, even as the number of countries affected by extremist violence continued to grow, the 2019 Global Terrorism Index showed. From a high of 33,555 deaths in 2014, when the I...

UST Global Makes Strategic Investment in Cogniphi Technologies

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a significant investment in an AI and Cognitive Technology start-up - Cogniphi Technologies, headquartered in India with operations around the globe. The strate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019