International Development News
Development News Edition

AP bureaucrat to head panel on petrochemical investment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 12:27 IST
AP bureaucrat to head panel on petrochemical investment

The Centre has appointed senior Andhra Pradesh bureaucrat Rajat Bhargava as head of a high-level committee to suggest necessary policy initiatives for attracting more investments into the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIR) in the country. Bhargava, the AP Industry and Infrastructure Principal Secretary, was appointed by the Union Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

On Tuesday, a high-level meeting under Union Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary P Raghavendra Rao in Delhi discussed the proposed amendments to the PCPIR Policy that was put in place in 2007 and constituted the committee headed by Bhargava, a senior official here told PTI. "The Committee will submit its report in a fortnight after consultations with Principal Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Gujarat. Besides, industry associations and other stakeholders will also be consulted," he said.

This is the first time the Centre is seeking to amend the PCPIR Policy after it was introduced. For over a year now, the central government had been mulling new policy interventions to attract investments into the PCPIRs by addressing various issues.

At a recent summit on global chemicals and petrochemicals manufacturing hubs, the issue was discussed and accordingly, the Centre has now set up the high-level committee to come up with necessary suggestions for rejuvenating the PCPIRs, the official added. The Centre, as per the PCPIR Policy, approved four PCPIRs at Dahej (Gujarat) on the west coast and Visakhapatnam- Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Paradeep (Odisha) and Cuddalore- Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) on the east coast.

Barring Dahej, the other PCPIRs have not actually taken off as envisaged over the years. After it remained in cold storage for over six years, the Andhra Pradesh government has now revived the Visakhapatnam- Kakinada PCPIR to attract an investment of over Rs 2 lakh crore under Master Plan-2031.

The VK-PCPIR is the largest in the country spread over an area of 640 sq km along the Bay of Bengal coast. Two big-ticket projects have now been lined up as anchor tenants for the PCPIR in Kakinada with an aggregate investment of over 15.72 billion USD.

Haldia Petro Chemicals would set up a refinery in the Kakinada Special Economic Zone with an investment of 11.43 billion USD to serve as the anchor unit with supply of required feedstock. HPCL, in a joint venture with GAIL, would set up a greenfield refinery, a 1.5 million metric tonne per annum petrochemical complex, in Kakinada with an investment of 4.29 billion USD..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Emirates president says to restart airline expansion by early 2020s

Emirates airline will restart its expansion by the early 2020s, company President Tim Clark said on Wednesday at the Dubai Airshow.At the event, Emirates unveiled a 9 billion order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, paving the way for a reducti...

Malta police arrest businessman Fenech in journalist murder case -sources

Malta police arrested one of the countrys most prominent businessmen on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, two sources said.Yorgen Fenech was detained after police intercepted...

Mourinho appointed Tottenham manager after Pochettino sacked

Jose Mourinho was on Wednesday appointed new Tottenham Hotspur head coach to replace the sacked of Mauricio Pochettino. The Portuguese former Chelsea and Manchester United manager signed a contract until the end of the 202223 season, the no...

Russia says Israeli air strikes on Syria a wrong move - Ifax

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday that Israeli air strikes on Syria were a wrong move, and Moscow had contacted its allies about the incident, Interfax reported.Israel has said its aircraft struck dozens of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019