Centurion’s Senior Associate recognized as an ESQ 40 under 40 Lawyer

The ESQ 40 under 40 award recognizes distinguished Nigerian lawyers under the age of 40, who will shape the future of the legal profession in Nigeria and on the continent.

Since joining Centurion (CenturionLG.com), Zion has earned himself a strong reputation among its peers and the firm’s leading clients from across the continent. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Centurion's Senior Associate Zion Adeoye has been recognized as an ESQ 40 under 40 Lawyer at the Nigerian Rising Stars Award last week. The ESQ 40 under 40 award recognizes distinguished Nigerian lawyers under the age of 40, who will shape the future of the legal profession in Nigeria and on the continent.

Since joining Centurion (CenturionLG.com), Zion has earned himself a strong reputation among its peers and the firm's leading clients from across the continent. In his role as Senior Associate, Zion oversees a growing team of African lawyers working on the most complex energy transactions shaping Africa's modern energy industry.

"I am truly honored for this recognition and thank Centurion for providing me with the right environment to grow as a lawyer and as a person," declared Zion Adeoye. "This is a demonstration of what young Nigerian legal talent can achieve when given the opportunity to work and contribute to the growth of Africa."

"At Centurion we believe in young African talent and pride ourselves in hiring and training the next generation of African lawyers and energy leaders," said Nj Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group. "We are delighted that Zion's work is getting such esteemed recognition, which is only the reflection of how hard he works and the level of dedication he gives to the firm and its clients."Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Centurion Law Group.

(With Inputs from APO)

