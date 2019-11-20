International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Swedbank CEO vows to 'get to the bottom' of sanctions breach allegation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:43 IST
UPDATE 2-Swedbank CEO vows to 'get to the bottom' of sanctions breach allegation

Swedbank CEO Jens Henriksson pledged to "get to the bottom" of an alleged transfer of funds from a Russian arms company which Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday said may have violated U.S sanctions against Russia. Swedbank, which is already conducting an internal investigation into suspected money laundering, said it had not been aware of such a violation.

Swedbank shares were down 3.8% at 1110 GMT. Henriksson made the statement after public service broadcaster SVT aired an investigative show on its website on Wednesday morning. It cited a list of transactions between Swedbank's Baltic branch and bank accounts in the United States provided by an unidentified Wall Street source.

Swedbank is already under investigation by U.S. authorities for its role in an ongoing money laundering scandal in the Baltics but the new information risk exposing Swedbank to greater scrutiny from the United States. In its report, SVT alleged Swedbank transferred more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) from Russian arms firm Kalashnikov Group to a U.S. subsidiary via the business network of a Russian oligarch who is a shareholder in Kalashnikov.

Henriksson said the bank's own internal investigation is expected to be concluded in early 2020. "Conclusions from the investigation will be communicated," Henriksson said.

Kalashnikov's Russia-based parent company was placed on a U.S sanctions list after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Kalashnikov's U.S-based subsidiary is permitted to sell arms it produces in the United States on condition it receives no financial transfers from its parent firm, according to SVT.

A Kalashnikov spokeswoman declined to comment on the SVT report. Swedbank has lost around 40% of its market value since allegations surfaced that its Estonian branch processed suspect gross transactions of up to 20 billion euros a year from mostly Russian non-residents between 2010 and 2016.

The scandal started with Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest bank. It is under investigation in several countries over 200 billion euros ($220 billion) in suspicious payments moved through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015 in one of the largest money laundering scandals in history. Speaking to SVT, Henriksson said: "I'm going to take this information and give it to our investigators and we'll take a closer look at it." He declined to confirm the existence of such customers.

In October, the Estonian state prosecutor said it was opening a criminal investigation into Swedbank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp replies to IT ministry, expresses regret over 'security breach'

According to sources, after being issued a notice on snoopgate, Facebook-owned WhatsApp submits a reply to Information and Technology ministry expresses regret over security breach.Government sources said that WhatsApp has written expressi...

UPDATE 1-Aston Martin gets in touch with its feminine side for first SUV

James Bonds carmaker of choice Aston Martin took a first step into the lucrative SUV market on Wednesday with an eye on winning female customers, hoping it can dig itself out of a financial black hole. Whilst around 10 of the buyers of its ...

UPDATE 1-EU worried about France and Italy's budgets, but doesn't ask for changes

Draft budgets for 2020 prepared by the French and Italian governments risk violating EU rules on debt and deficit reduction, the European Commission said on Wednesday, but the Commission did not request any immediate changes. The EU executi...

Tata Motors raises USD 300 mn from overseas markets

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has raised USD 300 million around Rs 2,154 crore from overseas markets. The company has raised USD 300 million by allotment of the notes in the international markets, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019