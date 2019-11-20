Greenman Viral Desai a man behind making first green model railway station at Udhna in Gujarat

Surat, 20 Nov 2019: Viral Desai, known as a greenman, and his foundation ‘Hearts at Work’ in collaboration withChhadyo and Archroma organizations had adopted Udhana railway station in attempting to turn Udhana railway station into a green railway station. Viral Desai has installed large number of plants in and outside of the station complex. As a result, Udhana railway station has come out as a Gujarat’s first rank clean station in the cleanliness survey undertaken by Indian railway and has secured 16th rank among top clean railways stations of India. Hence, Udhana is first rank holder as a green station in entire western railway zone.

It is worth mentioning that Udhana was on 200th position in last year cleanliness survey conducted by Indian Railway. But with solid efforts of Viral Desai and Udhana Railway station staff, Udhana has successfully secured 16th position in the country and first of the state in the said survey.

While commenting on the success, Viral Desai said said that, “Bharat Shah from Chhadyo once told me to take initiative of tree plantation at Udhana station. So I thought that it is necessary to promote the message of nurturing and protecting the environment by covering the surrounding areas of the station by covering with trees. So took it up as a mission and held numerous sessions of tree plantation and also ensured to prepare paintings to generate awareness about environment protection. So the people can also inspire from it. however, the task was impossible without the support of officials of Udhana station. ”

It is to be noted that in the coming days one programme is going to be held in the presence of honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi by Ministry of Railways where officials of the Udhana railway station to be felicitated.

For more information and other initiatives of Mr. Viral Desai, please visit below websites:

Zenitex -www.zenitex.in

Hearts at work foundation -www.heartsatwork.in

SME Entrepreneur, Ecopreneur and Environmentalist -www.viraldesai.in

Brand ofZenitex -www.caressa.in

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)