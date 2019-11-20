International Development News
Connected Agriculture Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast

The Connected Agriculture global industry is projected to gain revenues worth USD 3 billion while progressing at a CAGR of 17% in the duration of the forecast period.

Connected agriculture market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle-East & Africa. The upsurge in technological advancement is expanding its presence in the agriculture sector favorably. Market reports associated to the information and communication industry have been presented by Market Research Future which prepares reports on other industry verticals that intend to review the present market scenarios better.

The progress of infrastructural development in the agricultural sector is projected to motivate the connected agriculture market. The utilization of the use of seeds and fertilizers while growing the productivity of the farms is anticipated to motivate the growth of the connected agriculture market in the coming years. The smart water management system and smart irrigation are expected to create more opportunities for development in the connected agriculture market.

Connected Agriculture Market Key Players

The noticeable contenders functioning in connected agriculture market are IBM Corporation (U.S), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S), AT&T (U.S), SAP A.G (Germany), Epicor Software Corporation (U.S), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K), Orange Business Services (France), SAGE (U.K), Raven Industries, Inc (U.S), AG Leader Technology (U.S), Syspro Technologies (U.S) and AGCO Corporation (U.S).

Connected Agriculture Market Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the connected agriculture market is carried out on the basis of component, region, and application. On the basis of component, the connected agriculture market is segmented into services, solutions, and platforms. Based on applications the connected agriculture market is segmented into smart logistics, farming planning and management, agriculture finance and smart irrigation. The regions included in the connected agriculture market are into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Connected Agriculture Market Competitive Analysis

The competitive viewpoint for the market is expected to expand considerably in the approaching period. The market contestants find themselves in a favorable place with the ability to deal with the speed of change. The market pros are making efforts to establish strong value chains that can bring in amplified profits. The chances for growth in the market are demonstrating ample area for progress in the forecast period. The competitors are avidly tackling the challenges to development and are making strategies that can lead to an advantageous overall effect on the market's growth. The advances in the market are expected to be encouraged by the escalation in investments and product developments. The perceived tendency for the market's advance has enhanced following the improved approachability to encouraging aspects of the market.

Connected Agriculture Market Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 The CCEA in India has permitted the introduction of Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) and will provide 334.22 billion rupees in central financial support. The first and third module will be executed on pilot mode for 1,000 MW capacity and one lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps correspondingly.

Connected Agriculture Market Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the connected agriculture market comprises of regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The North American region is appraised to be the leading player among the other regions owing to advanced agricultural techniques and the presence of a strong agricultural infrastructure and facilities that are expected to direct the connected agriculture market. The U.S. and Canada are the principal nations in the North American region. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to observe substantial growth over the forecast period. The developing economies, like India and China, have a dearth of the essential technology essential for the agricultural sector, although they possess an ocean of prospects, which is estimated to power the connected agriculture market throughout the forecast period.

