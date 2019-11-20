International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi tightens disclosure norms on loan defaults

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:02 IST
Sebi tightens disclosure norms on loan defaults

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday approved stricter disclosure norms for listed companies on loan defaults and revised its regulations for portfolio managers as well as for rights issue of shares. Sebi also extended the Business Responsibility Report (BRR) requirement to top 1,000 companies, from 500 currently.

In case of default in repayment of principle or interest on loans beyond 30 days, listed companies will have to disclose "fact of such a default" within 24 hours, the regulator said after its board meeting here. In another decision taken at the meeting, Sebi would revise the norms for issuance of shares on right basis to existing shareholders. The timeline would be reduced from 55 days currently to 31 days.

Besides, the watchdog would amend the norms for portfolio managers wherein net worth and minimum investment requirements would be raised for such entities. About the new disclosure requirements on loan defaults, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the objective is to "get more openness to help investors".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco to meet investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - sources

Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources said, in which it is seeking to raise up to 25.6 billion in the worlds biggest share sale.The state oil giant and its advisors are hosting meetings at Dubais Ritz Carlto...

Sebi hikes portfolio management scheme limit to Rs 50 lakh, networth requirement to Rs 5 cr

With a view to keep retail investors away from portfolio management schemes PMS, Sebi on Wednesday decided to raise the minimum investment amount of clients for such schemes to Rs 50 lakh from the earlier Rs 25 lakh. Besides, it has decided...

Boxing-American Martin gets four-year ban for anti-doping violation

American boxer Ryan Martin has been suspended for four years by UK Anti-Doping UKAD on Wednesday after testing positive for prohibited substances last year. Martin tested positive for the presence of androsterone and etiocholanolone, which ...

Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to nine people

A 29-year old brain dead woman gave a new lease of life to nine people with her family donating vital organs here. P Nandhini met with an accident near Avinashi in Tirupur district on November 17 and was immediately brought to Kovai Medica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019