Gadkari directs NHAI to ensure best technology for success of FASTag project

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday directed NHAI to ensure deployment of best technology for success of FASTag project. The directions were issued in course of review of the project by Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadkari.

From December 1, toll payments will be made only via FASTag under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. FASTag is a radio-frequency identification tag, affixed on vehicle's windscreen, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges from prepaid account linked to it without stopping for cash transaction. The programme is being implemented pan-India to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic. However, the Centre has decided to keep one lane as hybrid lane which will accept FASTag as well as other modes of payment. "Reviewing the progress of implementing National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) mechanism at NH toll plazas across the country from December 1 this year, the minister desired that all efforts may be made on war footing to address any issue arising at the daily trial run initiated by NHAI," the ministry said in a statement.

Gadkari directed that regular review at the highest level in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) may be undertaken for ensuring smooth rollout of the scheme. He further directed that on-the-spot mechanism for issuing FASTags for vehicles entering dedicated FASTag lane should also be put in place so that road users have a choice of either obtaining the FASTag or paying double penal fee for using FASTag lane.

"Gadkari emphasized that the project should be implemented in the spirit of minimising waiting period at the toll plazas so that the users benefit in terms of fuel and time saving, while the society benefits in terms of reduced vehicular emission," the statement said. NHAI Chairman SS Sandhu assured the minister that all issues are being addressed during the trial run initiated by NHAI, including a provision for issuing on-the-spot FASTags.

He further stated that dedicated FASTag lanes have been identified, and are being enforced during the trial run.

