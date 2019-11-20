International Development News
Development News Edition

DP World to set up new terminal at Rs 1,000 Cr: TN Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:45 IST
DP World to set up new terminal at Rs 1,000 Cr: TN Govt

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a 'no-objection certificate' to Dubai-based DP World proposal to set up a new container terminal park at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore in a Special Economic Zone here and works have commenced. A business level delegation from the United Arab Emirates including the top management of Dubai-based DP World held discussions with Chief Minister K Palaniswami and other government officials at the Secretariat.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the chief minister's visit to the UAE in August-September during which MoUs with six firms were signed attracting investments worth Rs 3,750 crore that would generate 10,800 jobs, an official release said. According to the release, DP World has commenced the works for setting up the container terminal Park at Ennore.

As per another MoU signed with Dubai-based KMC Group and Mauto Electric Mobility for converting petrol-run auto-rickshaws into battery-operated ones with investments of Rs 100 crore, the release said the respective companies planned to introduce the e-autos by month end. "Suitable approvals have been issued (for the companies to commence operation) by the government", the release said.

Top officials of these firms, part of the delegation, who have signed the agreement with the government would take up visits for identifying suitable locations for setting up their companies, the release said. Details of infrastructure available in public and private industrial parks were shared with the businessmen, it said.

Palaniswami assured them government support to help them set up their businesses in the state. Industries Minister M C Sampath, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Finance department principal secretary S Krishnan, and various officials were present.PTI VIJ BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-trump-impeachment-testimonyu-s-ambassador-sondland-says-he-followed-trumps-orders-on-ukraine-idUSKBN1XU1S3 i...

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Porsche and Mercedes embark on new era of electric racing

Formula E starts its sixth season in Saudi Arabia on Friday with debutants Porsche and Mercedes hoping to carry their respective success in sports cars and Formula One to a new all-electric battleground.French driver Jean-Eric Vergne, the f...

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-trump-impeachment-testimonyu-s-ambassador-sondland-says-he-followed-trumps-orders-on-ukraine-idUSKBN1XU1S3 i...

Tennis-Murray claws out victory to give Britain lead, Serbia win

Andy Murray gave Britain a winning start in their opening Davis Cup Finals tie against the Netherlands but only after suffering a huge scare against an inspired Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday.After nearly three hours, Murray, playing in his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019