S4 Capital arm MediaMonks announces merger with WhiteBalance

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 19:21 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-11-2019 19:11 IST
Martin Sorrell led S4 Capital on Wednesday said MediaMonks, its global creative production arm, has agreed to a merger with Delhi-based content creation and production company WhiteBalance. After opening an office in Bengaluru in February this year and appointing Poran Malani as S4 Capital's Director for India, this further strengthens the company's position in the region, S4 Capital said.

India is a very vibrant market. It is an important market with the greatest potential, S4 Capital Executive Chairman Martin Sorrell told reporters here. "I'm delighted to continue to expand into this fast-growing market, offering a wealth of talent and significant growth opportunities, and the merger with WhiteBalance is the next step for us to build a leading creative content business here," he added.

Sorrell, however, refused to divulge the financial details of the merger. With the merger, MediaMonks adds 50 experts to the team with the intent of doubling the India business in the coming six months, S4 Capital said.

MediaMonks will also continue to invest in growing the content studio in Bengaluru into a creative hub for APAC, and aims to size up the teams and studio facility in Delhi, it added. After the merger, WhiteBalance will be known as Media Monks India.

"Having worked with the world's leading media organizations, we're incredibly excited that our journey has led us to join forces with MediaMonks. We're looking forward to bringing the same professionalism to customising creative solutions for our clients in the APAC region," WhiteBalance founder and CEO Robert Godinho said. S4 Capital plc was established by Martin Sorrell in May 2018. Its strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, local clients and millennial-driven influencer brands.

It is present in 26 countries with a strength of 2,000 people.

