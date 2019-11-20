Mahindra Mutual Fund launches equity scheme focused on large & mid cap companies

International Development News
  • Atul Malikram
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:16 IST
Mahindra Mutual Fund, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) has launched new open-ended equity scheme 'Mahindra Top 250 Nivesh Yojana,' for investors who are seeking to generate long term capital appreciation and income through investments in equity and equity-related securities of large and mid-cap companies.

Mr Jatinder Pal Singh, CMO, Mahindra Mutual Fund said, "Indian economy is expected to bounce back sooner than later on account of various fiscal and monetary stimulus announced by the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India. The future direction of the markets looks promising on potential corporate earnings recovery and gradually steadying the macroeconomic environment. We believe the scheme will offer growth with stability approach to the equity portfolio and is suitable for investors who are seeking long term wealth creation and income."

The New Fund Offer will open on December 6, 2019, and close on December 20, 2019. The scheme will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within 5 business days from the date of allotment.

Mr. Venkataraman Balasubramanian, Chief Equity Strategist, Mahindra Mutual Fund said, "Mahindra Top 250 Nivesh Yojana aims to build a portfolio with nearly equal exposure in large and mid-cap and take tactical calls based on market cycles. The stock selection process will be done through Quality, Outlook, and Valuation (QOV) process for superior return potential. The scheme plans to allocate funds across market caps with a mix of top-down and bottom-up strategies, based on research and outlook."

The scheme would invest a minimum 80% in equity and equity-related securities, and up to 65% in large-cap and mid Cap companies. The scheme also has made provision to invest up to 20% in debt and money market securities (including CBLO, Reverse Repo) and up to 10% in units issued by REITs & InvITs.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

