Intellect to offer IDC 19.1 to Philippines Business Bank

  Chennai
  Updated: 20-11-2019 20:09 IST
  Created: 20-11-2019 20:09 IST
Intellect to offer IDC 19.1 to Philippines Business Bank Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI): Intellect Design Arena on Wednesday said Philippines Business Bank (PBB) has selected its Intellect Digital Core IDC 19.1 for its digital transformation initiatives. The city-based financial technology firm said it would implement IDC 19.1 to Philippines Business Bank accelerating the bank's vision of building a broad economic base for small and medium enterprises.

Intellect Digital Core offers PBB to innovate on offering unique, differentiated lending products and solutions, a company statement said. The solution would empower PBB to become integral to its customers across corporate, small and medium enterprises by being a catalyst for efficient delivery of short, medium and long term credit facilities.

Intellect offers a comprehensive product that has been built from strategic investments and adopting best business practices across its implementations, the release said. "We are delighted and geared to empower PBB with our fully integrated IDC 19.1 that will support their vision of becoming the bank of choice in the market," Intellect Design Arena CEO, Global Consumer Banking, Rajesh Saxena said.

"Intellect Digital Core banking suite is a unique combination of product innovation, technology optimisation, streamlining operations, and lower total cost of ownership for the bank," he said. Philippines Business Bank, President and CEO, Rolando R Avante said, "...we chose the latest in technology, the IDC 19.1 that would strengthen our operations ensuring higher efficiency and drive our digital transformation." PTI VIJ SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

