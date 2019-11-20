PMC Bank issue raised in Lok Sabha

Raising the issue of scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, a BJP member asked the finance ministry to direct the RBI to resolve the issue and ensure that all depositors get back their money. Kapil Patil (BJP), Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, said lakhs of people have accounts in that bank and now they are facing problem as the RBI has put certain restrictions on withdrawal of money.

He said that several of the persons do not have money to pay fees for their children. "They observed Diwali festival in dark...I request finance ministry to direct RBI on the issue so that people get back their money," he said while raising the issue during Zero Hour.

Distressed depositors of scam-hit PMC Bank on Wednesday held a day-long protest outside the RBI office here, demanding their "hard-earned" money be returned at the earliest. Raising an issue during the Zero Hour, Nishikant Dubey (BJP) demanded that members of ST community who change their religion should be denied the benefit of reservation.

Citing an example, he said the percentage of ST community becoming christians have increased from about 3 per cent in 1947 to about 20 per cent. Saugata Roy (TMC) urged the government to honour Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who has won the 2019 Nobel for Economics.

"Parliament should give a reception to him," he said. Abdul Khaleque (INC) demanded to change the newly appointed NRC state coordinator as the officer is giving updates on social media, which is not being appreciated.

R S Sharma (BJP) said the government should take steps to prevent use of melamine, a chemical, in milk and milk products as it is "slow poison" and harmful for health. Ritesh Pandey (BSP) asked that the Centre and the state government should releases funds for payments of salaries to Madarsa teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

Raising the issue of disinvestment of BPCL, Rahul Shewale (SS) said that the government should not consider any such proposal as privatisation of this company would impact employees and the country also. "Privatisation of BPCL will be bad for the nation," he said.

Asit Kumar Mal (AITC) demanded immediate withdrawal of central forces from Visva-Bharati University as law and order is a state subject.

