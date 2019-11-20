International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt entities permitted to pay contractors in case of challenge against arbitration awards

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 23:16 IST
Govt entities permitted to pay contractors in case of challenge against arbitration awards

In a boost to the construction sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday said the government entities will be permitted to pay 75 per cent of arbitral amount to contractors against bank guarantees in cases where the entities have challenged the arbitration awards. The measures approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) would help in ensuring that the remedies of challenge/appeal are resorted to in a prudent and judicious manner, and in furthering the objective of infusion of liquidity into the construction sector.

"Where a government entity has challenged an arbitral award, resultant of which the amount of the arbitral award has not been paid, 75 per cent of such award will be paid by the government entity to the contractor/concessionaire against a bank guarantee only for the said 75 per cent and not for its interest component," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press briefing. The CCEA also decided that government entities will take the decision to initiate proceedings for setting aside of the arbitral award, and any appeal thereto, with the opinion of the Attorney General for India, the Solicitor General for India or the Additional Solicitor-General for India.

"Challenge of the award, in most cases, defers the payment of the arbitral award pending the decision in challenge/appeal, which process then takes years to attain finality," said an official release. This is seen to cause severe liquidity constraints in the construction sector as the large sums of money raised by contractors/ concessionaires for execution of projects get blocked -- stressing their balance sheets.

The foregoing then causes a ripple effect throughout the financial ecosystem, directly impacting the repayment of debt to lenders, leading to increasing non-performing assets (NPAs) in their balance sheets. To address the issue, the CCEA had, pursuant to a proposal put forward by NITI Aayog, in 2016, approved various short-term and long-term measures including for government entities to pay 75 per cent of the award against a bank guarantee.

"However, this policy decision of interim payment of 75 per cent has been falling short of its intended objective of infusion of liquidity into the construction sector on account of insistence on bank guarantee for the interest component, should the subsequent court order require refund of the amount paid by the government entity," the release said. As a result of which, contractors/concessionaires continue to be marred by financial stress, ultimately affecting the entire commercial ecosystem and the broader economy.

The measures approved by the CCEA would now help in ensuring that the remedies of challenge/appeal are resorted to in a prudent and judicious manner, and in furthering the objective of infusion of liquidity into the construction sector, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight

Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit BBC nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the danger of plastic pollution in oceans. Attenborough, who...

UPDATE 2-Third Israeli election looms as Netanyahu challenger fails to form gov't

Israel moved closer towards holding its third election in less than a year on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main challenger failed to form a government.Benny Gantzs announcement that he would not meet a midnight deadli...

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson raises prospect of multi-billion pound payroll tax cut

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he planned a multi-billion-pound tax cut if he wins an election on Dec. 12, by raising the amount of earnings exempt from social security payments. The two main political parties are sh...

Will provide Maharashtra a stable government: Chavan after Cong-NCP meet

The Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena, with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a stable government soon in the state a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019