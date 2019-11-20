International Development News
Development News Edition

#MeToo drove rise in CEO firings in 2018 -report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 23:47 IST
#MeToo drove rise in CEO firings in 2018 -report
Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of corporate leaders fired for #MeToo-related misconduct rose in 2018 while the number of S&P 500 companies led by females fell 20%, according to a report from U.S. think-tank the Conference Board. Firings of S&P chief executive officers related to the social media movement accounted for five of 12 dismissals last year, according to the report, published on Wednesday. In contrast, just one CEO was dismissed for personal misconduct between 2013 and 2017, it said.

The percentage of departures which were non-voluntary rose 8 percentage points from 2017 to 30.5%, the report added. It also showed the number of women CEOs falling to 22 from a record 27 in 2017. Last year, Kathy Warden of Northrop Grumman was the only woman appointed to a top job.

Scrutiny of executives and their treatment of employees has intensified in light of the #MeToo movement, which has spurred more scrutiny of top managers' relationships with employees. The Conference Board said that departing executives had also tended to serve longer in their roles before leaving. In 2018, outgoing CEOs had been in their roles for an average of 10 years, compared to a low of 7 years during the financial crisis.

"The rate of succession among older chief executives continues to climb, and there are still more CEOs aged 75 and over than there are CEOs under the age of 45," said Matteo Tonello, the principal author of the report, who oversees the think tank's environmental, social, and governance research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Man killed by relatives suspecting black magic by his mother

A man was killed allegedly by his relatives who suspected he was responsible for the suicide of a person and also that his mother was practising black magic, police said on Wednesday. A mother-daughter duo has been arrested for the murder w...

Will provide Maharashtra a stable government: Chavan after Cong-NCP meet

The Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena, with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a stable government soon in the state a...

UPDATE 2-U.S. House to attempt quick passage of Hong Kong human rights bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will attempt to pass legislation unanimously approved by the Senate that aims to protect human rights in Hong Kong amid a pro-democracy movement there, a senior House aide said. Drew Hammill, a...

Catalan separatists ERC to consult base on whether to support Spanish leftist coalition

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya ERC on Wednesday said it would ask its members whether they wanted to back a coalition government deal between the Socialists and the left-wing Unidas Podemos. The left-wing separat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019