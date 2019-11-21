Swiss Re Partners With TEDxBangalore 2019 to Celebrate a Day of Resilience

Nearly 500 people engaged in conversations around building a better society through multifaceted solutions and community building

BANGALORE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was an extraordinary day filled with reflections on issues that are often not discussed, optimism for the future, and energy to make a difference. Entrepreneurs, technologists, company heads, educationists, nonprofits, students, artistes from diverse backgrounds gathered at TEDxBangalore 2019, driven by the common purpose of going 'Beyond Resilience.'

Swiss Re had joined hands with TEDxBangalore 2019 to put the spotlight on global changemakers and engage in lateral topics that make the world more resilient, one step at a time. This was also a platform for Swiss Re employees to engage with industry and thought leaders who challenge mindsets and provide a larger worldview that employees can bring back to work.

Speaking about the occasion, Amit Kalra - MD & Head of the Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore said, "Human beings are naturally resilient and our capacity to bounce back after adversity or overcome odds to achieve the unimaginable is unparalleled. Such stories of resilience, however, are not celebrated enough. It was enlightening to listen to the speakers during TEDxBangalore 2019. Swiss Re has been committed to building strong, resilient societies and this partnership with TEDxBangalore 2019 is a testament to that spirit."

Speaking about the event, Sartaj Anand - Curator of TEDxBangalore, said "When we brought the conference to Bangalore, it was our mission to break down silos that existed between the different stakeholders and sectors in our ecosystem and build a better Bangalore. Our network of 300 speakers and their amazing ideas have helped transform the landscape of our city over the past six years. We are delighted to have had the leading global reinsurer, Swiss Re, as our Knowledge Partner whose vision of building a more resilient world resonates closely with our mission of spreading innovative ideas to build a better future."

TEDxBangalore 2019 was scheduled on 20 October 2019 at The Ritz Carlton and featured 19 speakers who presented their successful initiatives to build a resilient future. Speakers included education reformist Prateek Shukla - Co-founder & CEO of Masai School; sanitation visionary Ajeet Oak; Anahita N Dhondy - Chef Partner at SodabottleOpenerWala; researcher and professor Dr. Balaji Parthasarathy working in the Fairworks Project to safeguard the rights of gig economy workers; Tanushree Dhaundiyal - Co-Founder and Artistic Director at TR Dance Company; Mahesh Vyas - CEO at Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy; Vrishab Krishna - Founder and Inventor of Kanna; Sumitra Mishra - Executive Director, Mobile Creches; Arwa Qutbuddin - Activist Poet; RAKA - Musician; Dr. Rahul Panicker - Chief Innovation Officer - Wadhwani AI; Divyanshu Poddar - Founder of Rocketeers; Andrew Almack - CEO & Founder of Plastics For Change; Jeffrey Goldberg - Actor, Writer and Director at The Jeff Goldberg Studio; Siddharth Singh - Climate Policy Expert; Sharda Urga - Senior Journalist at ESPN India; Meerarani Hembram - Indian National Women's Rugby Team; Shubha Ramachandran - Water Sustainability Consultant at BIOME Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Kunel Gaur - Creative Director and Founder at Animal.

Speaker Quotes:

Vrishab Krishna, all of 16 years, who spoke about detecting amblyopia in young children using a mobile app he developed with his brother Vishwesh, said "Diagnostic Medicine is a very important part of the medical vertical. It enables caregivers and doctors reduce the burden. For successful treatment of amblyopia (lazy eye), diagnosis must happen at early stages of the disease. Here the mobile app will surely make a difference to young children at the risk of late detection."

Jeff Goldberg, Actor and Founder of The Jeff Goldberg Studio, on his monologue called Mumbai Terror Attacks about 'David Coleman Headley': "It was exhilarating to live the character, explore it and go to the depths and present it as it becomes a personal journey."

Shubha Ramachandran who spoke about rainwater harvesting through community building, said, "As the city (Bangalore) grows and people migrate towards the city, the water situation gets more and more challenging. Rain water harvesting is becoming effective in addressing water concerns in Bangalore. Impact on land can be minimized, with energy and architecture, integrated water management and social responsibility."

Dr. Rahul Panicker Wadhwani AI, who shared his efforts on bringing AI to the underserved billions said, "Harness the power of modern artificial intelligence to meet global challenges. AI-based innovations and solutions can be applied to a broad range of societal domains including healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and financial inclusion."

