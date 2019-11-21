With a Mission to Provide Protection to Women in India; Chandigarh University Students Invent 'Queen-Belt' for the Safety of Women

CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 106 rape cases are recorded every day in different cities of India and 4 out of every 10 victims are minors. It is this shocking and alarming state of crime against women which prompted the three B.Sc. Computer Science students of Chandigarh University Gharuan to find solution to this increasing problem in India. Studying in their final year, Javtesh Singh belongs to Muktsar Sahib while Lalita Thakur & Sushil Kumar belong to Pathankot, Punjab have invented a special belt 'Queen-Belt' which will become a milestone in protecting women against the heinous crime.

'Queen-Belt' seems to look like any ordinary belt but comes with circuit that has Mobile Sim along with GPS Tracking system fitted into it. While explaining the working of the safety belt, Javtesh said, "The belt comes with an electronic circuit breaker system which is activated once someone tries to forcibly open the belt and hence the mobile sim fitted in it makes a distress call to the three numbers feed into it." In addition to the call, the caller also gets the location of the victim through GPS tracking system which can be tracked using any mobile and hence can be reached out to the victim for any help.

"Being a girl myself, I get very upset to read news about the rape incidents every day in media and wanted to do something for it," said Laita Thakur. She further added, "We started the work on the development of the belt in December 2017 and by April this year, we were ready with the prototype." The trio has filed a patent with Government of India which is currently in process that will help the students to commercially launch the product through their start-up Arbad Electronics which they have jointly started at Chandigarh University-Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI).

Established in the year 2013, Chandigarh University Business Incubator (CU-TBI) is first-of-its-kind in North India as it helps young entrepreneurs and research scholars to take innovation and research as a serious profession. With active support from Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, CU-TBI has been successful in filing more than 400 patents in just 4 years of its inception. All the patents are based on solving social problems of the society which includes reducing the medicine cost for diabetics & asthma patients, solving the car parking problem of modern cities, home automation, foldable electric cycle etc. CU-TBI is not only helping the youth to file patents but also helping them in starting their ventures and start-ups. CU-TBI has a full-fledged Entrepreneurship Development Cell which houses more than 89 start-ups providing them all necessary support in the form of infrastructure, guidance to apply for government funding and registration of their respective companies. The new start-ups have been able to generate good business for themselves and 7 start-ups have moved out of the Incubation Centre to their registered offices.

The Incubator has a dedicated team of research scholars who each year motivates young and inquisitive minds to take-up research and it has become the only incubation centre where Under-Graduate research is promoted amongst the youth. Faculty and Students jointly form Research Groups who work on different problems that can lead to solution. The research groups have more than 4500 research papers to their credit which have been published in renowned International and Indian Research Journals.

Currently more than 1000 students join CU-TBI each year who are selected through a screening process which involves presentation of Business Ideas during Innovation Day which is celebrated each year on the birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India and a great scientist.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Visit: www.cuchd.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033561/Chandigarh_University_Queen_Belt.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)