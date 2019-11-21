International Development News
Development News Edition

Part relief for telcos from 2-year spectrum moratorium but more measures needed: Analysts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:35 IST
Part relief for telcos from 2-year spectrum moratorium but more measures needed: Analysts

The government's decision to grant two-year moratorium on spectrum payments to telecom companies will provide near-term cash flow relief, especially to Vodafone Idea, but the move by itself may not be enough to address leverage concerns of the troubled telcos, leading analysts said. "We await clarity on whether this is the extent of relief that the government is willing to offer or whether there could be more measures forthcoming," Citi said in its latest report.

It said that while the deferment of spectrum auction payments for two years, that is 2020-21 and 2021-22, will offer some much-needed cash flow relief, particularly to Vodafone Idea, that "by itself may not be sufficient to address leverage concerns of the companies". Credit Suisse in its report on Thursday said that while deferment of spectrum auction payment is in line with its expectations, "no decision on license fees reduction is clearly negative".

"On AGR, we believe the telcos are likely to approach Supreme Court for relief," it said. Goldman Sachs Equity Research estimated that with the two-year moratorium on such payments (in FY21 and FY22), Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea can potentially save USD 2 billion (about Rs 14,200 crore) and USD 3.3 billion (about Rs 23,400 crore), respectively, over this period, amounting to 41 per cent and 52 per cent of their respective AGR-related liability.

"While this moratorium helps near-term liquidity for telcos, especially VIL (Vodafone Idea Ltd), we do not see this improving balance sheet leverage of the company, which stood at 20x (net-debt-to-EBITDA) as of Sept 2019. For Bharti, this moratorium will help better meet any potential AGR related liability, in our view," the report said. The government on Wednesday doled out a Rs 42,000 crore relief to debt-laden telecom companies after it agreed not to take any payments for spectrum they use for the next two years.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved giving Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio an option to avail a two-year moratorium on payments they were supposed to make in yearly installments for the spectrum bought in auctions. While the move will give Rs 42,000 crore relief to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, the government is unlikely to intervene in the Supreme Court mandated statutory payments, top sources have said.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom operators have to pay Rs 1.4 lakh crore in outstanding statutory dues following a Supreme Court order on October 24 that sent shock waves through an industry already grappling with billions of dollars in debt and an intense tariff war to retain customers. The top court last month upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fees to the exchequer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-NZ rue missed chances as England battle through first day

New Zealand was left ruing a day of missed opportunities as England battled to 241-4 at the close of the first days play in the opening test at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday. England all-rounder Ben Stokes provided some late firewor...

Banned drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Kolkata, 2 arrested

Two persons have been arrested after banned drugs worth Rs 2 crore were seized from their possession in Hastings area here, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-FICN team of the Special Task Force STF of Kolkata Police ha...

Mayawati blames govt for BHU controversy

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday blamed the government for the controversy at Banaras Hindu University BHU over the appointment of a Muslim scholar as Sanskrit teacher, and said education and politics of religion or caste cannot be linked...

ANC lawmaker arrested on corruption charge - S.Africa police

A senior lawmaker for South Africas governing African National Congress party was arrested on Thursday on a corruption charge and released on bail after a court appearance, police said. Bongani Bongo, a former state security minister under ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019