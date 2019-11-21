International Development News
Development News Edition

Water villas to be set up to tap Lakshadweep's tourism

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:43 IST
Water villas to be set up to tap Lakshadweep's tourism

As part of tapping tourism potential, the Centre is going ahead with the Niti Aayog's proposals to set up water villas in Lakshadweep, the coral paradise of India, and eco-friendly resorts in Andaman and Nicobar islands. The plan is to make these islands in the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal respectively top attractions of domestic as well as international travellers, according to officials.

Three tourism sites of Lakshadweep islands and four tourism sites of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are ready for eco-tourism entrepreneurs under public private partnership model, officials said here on Thursday. A pre-application conference for eco-tourism projects in Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar held here on Wednesday emphasised the need to create these two strategically located islands as "high end tourism destinations" of the country, Kulanand Joshi, MD, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO), told PTI.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands, a group of picturesque islands, are blessed with pristine sea beaches, attractive marine life and a large extent of forest cover with rich biodiversity. According to Niti Ayog, Lakshadweep comprises 36 green islands with blue lagoon, of which 12 were reported inhabited having population of 64,473 people.

After a detailed feasibility study and investors consultations over a period of one year, Request for Qualification documents of these eco-tourism projects were issued for PPP procurement in October 2019, officials said. "The response for the pre-application conference indicates positive interest for the projects among potential investors," Joshi said.

Some potential investors and stakeholders present at the conference were Twenty Fourteen Holding (Lulu Group), CGH Earth, Mahindra Holidays, Abad Hotels and Resorts, Key Select Hotels, Paul Resorts, RASHI Eco-tourism Ltd, Sterling Holidays, Oberoi Realty and Radisson Group, officials said. Shreeshail Malge, Director, Ministry of Home Affairs, Kulanand Joshi, MD, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO), andS Asker Ali, MD, SPORTS, Lakshadweep presented project propositions and responded to the queries raised by stakeholders.

Pre-qualification applications are due on December 5, and December 11, 2019 for Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar island projects respectively. Noting that Lakshadweep has a large lagoon area of 4,000 sq km, a strategy for "water villas" at suitable sites in the archipelago was formulated, officials said.

Water Villas were planned for the first time in the country, according to them. "Undoubtedly, we have to plan for achieving very high level of outcomes in terms of creation of jobs, increase in per capita income, improvement in Human Development Index (HDI) and others," Niti Ayog says in its recent report: "Transforming the Islands Through Creativity & Innovation".PTI TGB BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Walayar sisters death case: Kerala govt announces judicial

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a judicial probe into the deaths of two Dalit sisters of Walayar after being sexually exploited. The Judicial inquiry would be conducted by former district judge P K Haneefa.A decision in this reg...

Soccer-Real wary of Odegaard threat for Sociedad

Second-placed Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on Saturday hoping their decision to loan Martin Odegaard to their fellow high-flyers will not come back to haunt them. Odegaard joined Real at 16 in 2015, making just one appearance for the firs...

Deduction in prisoners wages for victim fund not wrong if allowed under law: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said there is nothing wrong with deducting wages of prisoners for victim welfare fund provided it is permitted under the statute, but it cant be done through executive action. A bench of Chief Justice D N Pa...

UK Conservatives hold 16-pt lead over Labour: Ipsos MORI/Evening Standard poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party holds a 16-point lead over the opposition Labour Party three weeks ahead of the Dec. 12 general election, according to an Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard newspaper.The Conser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019