International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar dips as spotlight remains firmly on U.S./China trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:58 IST
FOREX-Dollar dips as spotlight remains firmly on U.S./China trade

The dollar was a touch weaker against other major currencies on Thursday, with investors fixated on the latest developments in a bitter 16-month long trade dispute between the United States and China that has dealt a blow to the world economy. China has invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing amid continued efforts to strike at least a limited deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

This week has seen a hardening of rhetoric from both sides, prompting investors to scale back optimism that a so-called "phase one" agreement could be signed soon. The greenback, which has behaved as a safe-haven currency for most of this year, edged up on Wednesday after a report that a deal could be postponed till next year.

At 1120 GMT, the dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1% at 97.82 -- nearing two-week lows hit on Monday of around 97.68. It was 0.1% softer versus the euro on the day at $1.10835 and 0.15% weaker against sterling at $1.2940. "We're really just waiting to see what happens on the trade front," said Stephen Gallo, European head of currency strategy at BMO Financial Group in London.

"The shift in sentiment is warranted, a lot of good news had been in the price and some of that has been taken out." Gallo said the outlook for the dollar had not shifted that much moving into 2020, with currency markets likely to remain beholden to trade, Brexit and political headlines. Strategists at Citigroup expect the dollar index to weaken by more than 2% over the next year to around 94.

For others, a pause in U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts was positive for the dollar outlook. "Over the past year or so there have been times where negative headlines on trade have been negative for the dollar because they have reinforced Fed easing expectations," said Fritz Louw, a currency strategist at MUFG.

"But if you don't expect the Fed to cut rates further, the negative trade sentiment impact would probably drive the dollar a bit higher from a safe-haven perspective." Minutes released on Wednesday showed that the Fed, which hit pause in its easing cycle following a rate cut in October, is in no hurry to reassess the path of interest rates.

The European Central Bank will release the minutes from its October meeting later on Thursday, with little significant impact on the euro expected. Against the yen, the dollar was steady at around 108.60 with the Japanese currency supported by renewed trade war jitters.

The passage of a U.S. law supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong has added to concern that a trade deal may not be reached soon, bolstering safe-haven assets. China's yuan fell in the onshore market to 7.0450 versus the dollar, the weakest since Nov. 1, before steadying at 7.0320. Offshore, the yuan slipped to 7.0533 per dollar, the lowest since Nov. 5, before recovering its losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Stocks slip as divestment drive fails to offset global woes; Tata Steel drops 3.35 pc

Equity indices slipped into the red on Thursday as the governments latest reforms push failed to stem profit-booking amid the protracted US-China tensions. After a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 percent,...

Senior Christian Democrats rally behind would-be successor to Germany's Merkel

Senior members of Germanys ruling party are rallying around their leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, before a weekend congress at which she hopes to show she is the right person to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. Kramp-Karrenbauer, wh...

EXCLUSIVE-German exports to United States jump despite trade tensions

Strong German exports to the United States helped Europes largest economy to avoid a recession in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday, as companies benefitted from a weaker euro and trade diversion linked to the U.S.-China tariff dis...

Cabinet reflects on positive outcomes of investment conferences

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says the recent investment conferences signal a strong vote of confidence in the South African economy.Addressing reporters at a Post Cabinet briefing on Thursday in Pretoria, the Minister said Cab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019